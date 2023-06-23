NORTH PERTH – Conlee Farms, a dairy operation just outside of Listowel which is run by Ralph and Alanna Coneybeare, had some Irish visitors on June 8, when they hosted their first international tour since COVID-19 began. The tour group, run by Kelly Field Tours, consisted of nine farmers who work at a feed company back in Ireland. The tour was “small” in comparison to international tours Conlee Farms had hosted prior to the pandemic.
And after an extensive tour of the dairy operation from Alanna Coneybeare, it’s clear to see Conlee Farms have top-of-the-line equipment and take pride in the care they provide to their animals.
“I missed (tours) because you get a whole different respect for what’s going on all over the world,” explained Ralph Coneybeare.
“I love corresponding with these people and seeing what their thoughts are and in fact you find out that problems are the same all over the world.”
And this group from Ireland are no different, as they are experiencing issues surrounding farm emission restrictions within the country. The tour group consisted of beef, sheep, and dairy farmers and the top-of-the-line facility that they saw at Conlee Farms was unique for them.
“The farms are very different, and our climates are very different,” explained Denise Rafferty, one of the farmers from Ireland.
“There are a lot of robotic milkers now in Ireland compared to 10 years ago, but our barns are a bit different, they are not cross- ventilated or anything like that.”
And the differences she noticed had a lot to do with their geographic location.
“Our climate is a lot wetter, everything’s a bit sticky, damp, you know. You wouldn’t really walk around a dairy farm in a pair of shoes,” said Rafferty.
And right now, the restrictions on nitrate and production figures on their farming operations has them looking at ways to reduce CO2 emissions.
Rafferty talked about how the farms in Ireland are capped at 170 kilos for nitrate figures, and now the government is trying to move the level down to 140 kilos.
“All these regulations are coming in and they’re just tightening down on all these things,” expressed Rafferty as the government wants to even out emissions for farms in the U.K.
“A lot more farmers are trying to lease more land to dilute their figures and that’s getting really expensive, too. It’s a bit of a rat race at home at the moment.”
Their government is focused on emissions and attempting to do their part of being more environmentally cautious.
“I suppose it looks good from the outside, but it’s just making farming very difficult for us. It just seems like no matter what you do you’re governed by rules and regulations,” expressed Rafferty.
“It’s just a bit of a mess.”
But the group thoroughly enjoyed its time in Canada, as the tour got to take in all that southwestern Ontario has to offer. From wine tasting in Niagara, to chipnuts from Picards, maple syrup from Elmira and even a Blue Jays game in Toronto, the Irish farmers got to experience the province’s must-see sights and must-eat delights.
And to top off the trip, visiting the dairy operation at Conlee Farms was one of their last stops before heading back to Ireland on June 10.