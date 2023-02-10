If you have spare land in Niagara in need of some trees, the Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority (NPCA) is looking for you.
“Trees for All” is an initiative that sees the NPCA partner with local community groups, environmental agencies and government organizations. Landowners can apply for the grant to help Canada reach its goal of planting two billion trees.
The federal program is committed to partnering with governments and organizations to plant two billion trees over 10 years to improve air and water quality, restore nature and biodiversity, cool urban centres and create more green jobs.
Currently, the costs are between 75 per cent to the NPCA and 25 per cent to the landowner.
“Once we look at the balance of how much there is in the envelope to fund the program in its entirety, aspirations are to make that as minimal as it is nonexistent as possible,” Verkade said. “But I can’t rule out a landowner contribution in some shape.”
Landowners have until March to express interest in tree planting on their properties for consideration of the June 2023 tree planting application, but intake will continue beyond this date.
Some municipalities are encouraging landowners to consider participating in the project. West Lincoln shared program details on its social media sites and has participated in plantings itself.
“Trees provide many long-term benefits for human well-being, biodiversity and climate change, and it is great to see the NPCA seeking partnerships with private landowners to get more trees planted,” said Brian Treble, director of planning and building at the Township of West Lincoln.
Treble said West Lincoln had stipulated a 30 per cent tree canopy target within its urban boundary expansion planning. To support this target, the township staff organizes tree planting annually as part of the national program.
“In 2022, for example, we organized the planting of more than 1,500 trees with eight different varieties at the Anastasio Park Forest in Smithville. This year, we have partnered with Land Care Niagara to plant another approximately 1,500 trees and shrubs of various varieties — on 0.73 hectares, 1.8 acres of land at the Leisureplex Township Park.”
In June, the Niagara Peninsula Tree Planting Partnership will submit its application to the 2 Billion Trees program’s small-scale tree planting stream. At the end of the year, the federal government will deliver decisions on the submitted applications.
Tree planting implementation begins in January 2024.
Tree plantings in the NPCA watershed — which includes Niagara and parts of Hamilton and Haldimand — will directly impact the Great Lakes water quality issues with science-based and long-term tree-planting plans.
Though still to be determined, NPCA’s goal is to make the program “as cost-effective for landowners as possible,” and the current expression of interest and land registration is essential to its success.
The federal program will fund 50 per cent of costs linked with potential plantings. The NPCA and its partners will determine how to fund the balance as part of its application to the program.
Geoff Verkade, manager of integrated watershed planning at the Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority, said 70 applicants representing 160 acres have shown interest since the start of the project. “It’s helping us strategically get prepared to make a big funding ask.”
One of the initiative’s challenges so far is increasing the capacity-building side and they aspire to make costs “as minimal as possible.”
“We would like to see as many people be able to be involved and to appreciate these things are only successful by people’s uptake when you remove the barriers to participation,” Verkade said. “And sometimes those financial ones are an issue.”