GUYSBOROUGH – When it comes to fire safety, Nova Scotia needs to do better.
Auditor General Kim Adair released her report on provincial fire safety management on May 9, examining whether the Office of the Fire Marshal is adequately protecting the public through the management of fire and building safety. This report, like one issued in 2011, found that it did not.
Her report summary highlighted that many fire inspections relating to vulnerable people were completed past the required due date. It also found that the Office of the Fire Marshal is not meeting the legislated requirement to ensure that municipal inspections are completed, is not following inspection policy and has an incomplete listing of buildings requiring inspections.
The Journal spoke with Municipality of the District of Guysborough’s Deputy Chief Administrative Officer and Director of Fire, Emergency and IT Services Shawn Andrews last week about the implications of the Auditor General’s findings for the municipality.
Speaking to the issue of fire safety inspections that are past due, Andrews said the fire marshal had been in the area during the time frame covered in the report – Jan. 1, 2020 to Dec. 31, 2021 – but COVID and the resulting restrictions limited some work.
As well, the Office of the Fire Marshall is only responsible for a small number of fire safety inspections in the MODG; only a few buildings fall under their jurisdiction, such as schools, hospitals, nursing homes and some municipal buildings.
Andrews explained, “The municipal buildings, it depends on the occupancy type. The CLC (Chedabucto Lifestyle Centre), for example, would be under the fire marshal, but the municipal building [33 Pleasant St., Guysborough] would be under our inspector. The municipality is responsible for the community halls and our smaller municipal building and churches and things like that.”
Asked what information he could give about fire safety inspections in buildings that fell under the municipality’s responsibility, Andrews said, “The challenge that we face for this period is, for us, is again COVID restricted access to these buildings. We’re in the process of catching up on inspections just because of the growth that occurred throughout the post-pandemic and pandemic…building sales and new constructions and so on. We’re in the process of getting all of those buildings up to date over the next while…Thankfully, we are not a huge municipality with many…buildings that require inspections but again, our one inspector is wearing multiple hats; the building inspector as well as fire inspector.”
Andrews estimated that there were close to 70 buildings on the fire inspection to-do list in the MODG, but he noted that inspections are done a rotating basis.
“When you start counting up all the community halls and churches across the municipality that would probably be the number plus our municipal infrastructure as well. Again, the list is fairly stable, but again it is on a rotation for inspections,” he said.
Facilities awaiting their next fire inspection can take the following precautionary measures, said Andrews: “Check the fire extinguishers for an expiration date. Ask to see a copy of the fire plan. Always pre-plan and talk about fire safety for muster stations. What is the evacuation plan and just in your own mind, if there was a fire, keep track of what you think is the best route and have an alternate route in case that one is blocked.”
Andrews also told The Journal that, as of 2022, a registry for all fires in the province was created.
He said, “Every fire service in the province has an obligation to report every fire to the Office of the Fire Marshal. In January of 2022, they unveiled a new fire reporting program for all the fire departments in Nova Scotia…So, there is a central database of fire stats that is managed by the Office of the Fire Marshal...each fire department is responsible for entering their own data but en masse, the province and the Office of the Fire Marshal are responsible for that information and it’s much better than it used to be.”
Asked about circumstances that would require investigation by the Office of the Fire Marshal, Andrews explained, “Every fire chief in the province of Nova Scotia is required to complete a local assistant to the fire marshal course…they [fire chiefs] have the ability to determine cause and determine what actions are needed after the fact…After each fire that there is potential for the necessity to have the fire marshal investigate…the fire marshal has a questionnaire of questions that they ask the fire chief or the officer in charge, and then they determine if it is warranted for an investigation or not.
“Then, depending on the degree of damage, the chance of finding cause, if it is a total loss, it’s pretty much zero. So, the fire marshal is notified but there is no investigation. In reality there’s nothing to investigate,” said Andrews concluding, “All fires are documented but not necessarily are all fires investigated fully.”