Phillip Blancher
Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
CORNWALL – After months of discussion between upper and lower tier officials, SDG Counties has approved a policy for maintaining its roundabouts and streetscaping features.
Since the construction of the Iroquois Roundabout in 2017, maintenance of landscaping features has been an issue with frequent complaints about weeds and a general unkempt look to the centre.
The construction of two roundabouts in Long Sault and one in Morrisburg, officials pushed for a formal maintenance policy to delegate which municipality is responsible for what part of the roundabout, and in Morrisburg’s case, the one kilometre long streetscape that was completed earlier this year.
The policy outlines that SDG will pay for 100 per cent of the cost of designing and constructing safety elements in a roundabout. If a lower-tier municipality wants to change the design of those elements, costs will be shared 50/50 between the two tiers. Ornamental design and capital costs for a new roundabouts are also shared 50/50.
Maintenance of curbs, signage, the roundabout concrete apron, and pavement is 100 per cent the responsibility of SDG Counties.
Existing landscaping replacement is shared 50/50, but if the landscaping feature is not at the end of its service life, whichever municipality wants that feature replaced will pay for the full cost of that replacement.
The maintenance issues that garnered frequent complaints will now be coordinated by the lower-tier municipality, with the costs shared between SDG Counties and that municipality.
Public art or seasonal displays can be approved for the center of roundabouts by lower-tier municipalities, with SDG Counties paying 50 per cent of the installation and removal costs.
The relationship between upper and lower tier municipalities for paying for improvements was codified ensuring capital projects cannot go ahead until both parties are financially ready to do so.
SDG Counties Director of Transportation Ben deHaan presented a draft version of the policy at the September 26 South Dundas council meeting for additional feedback.
“This policy was derived from the positive working relationship we had with South Dundas for the Morrisburg project,” deHaan said.
At the meeting a majority of council agreed with the cost sharing policy. Councillor Lloyd Wells suggested SDG should pay 100 per cent of the cost as it is their infrastructure.
“Iroquois was a very hard learning lesson for the counties,” said Mayor Steven Byvelds. “It was built and then it was ignored. The Morrisburg project is where we have applied all the lessons we’ve learned.”
The policy was adopted formally by SDG Counties Council at its October 17 meeting without revision.
With files from Rebecca Comfort.