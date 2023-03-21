Police in Norfolk County had a 15-year-old in custody on Monday after investigating a robbery in Simcoe.
According to Norfolk County OPP, the victim went to an address on Norfolk Street South around 12:20 p.m. on Friday intending to buy several items from the accused.
Instead, police allege, the accused sprayed the victim with a “noxious substance” and fled in a vehicle after grabbing the victim’s cash.
On Monday, police arrested the teen, who remained in custody pending a court appearance later that day to answer to charges of mischief, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, administering a noxious thing with intent to harm, and failure to comply with an undertaking.