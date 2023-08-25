Deidra Paul-Brooks has seen first hand how hard drugs have devastated her Indigenous community on Fredericton’s north side.
That’s why she supports the decision by the chief and council of Sitansisk (St. Mary’s First Nation) to declare a state of emergency earlier in the week.
“It’s about time,” she said Thursday afternoon, as she smoked a cigarette on the stoop of her sister’s home on Gabe Acquin Drive. “The state of emergency shows that they care about the community and the people in it, especially the children. I struggled with all that stuff growing up, so I know what it’s like.”
The council says it acted quickly in the wake of a public outcry on Sunday evening that led to hundreds of people storming a residential property in the urban reserve, purported to be a drug den.
Windows on the home on Bear Drive and three vehicles parked in the backyard were smashed out. The Fredericton Police Force, the RCMP, firefighters and paramedics all responded to the unruly scene of more than 300 people.
Police arrested two people in the aftermath, but no one was seriously hurt.
Like many people in the First Nation, Paul-Brooks said addictions have damaged her small community. She hopes the province and Ottawa will provide more funding to address the problem, one of the reasons the chief and council declared the emergency.
She said people seeking treatment have to wait far too long to get into a recovery centre that would help them stay clean and sober.
“It was everywhere growing up, the drugs and alcohol. And I have two children, nine and two, and I don’t want them growing up seeing what I saw,” said Paul-Brooks, 36. “Intergenerational trauma, man. It’s a real thing. But we’re trying to break the cycle. Someone’s gotta do it.”
On Tuesday, Chief Allan Polchies Jr. and his council met separately with senior officers from the Fredericton Police Force and two cabinet ministers, Kris Austin, who handles public safety, and Arlene Dunn, in charge of aboriginal affairs.
The First Nation has still not disclosed specifically what it wants from the provincial government, although Polchies said at a news conference Tuesday his community was short of funding since the Higgs Progressive Conservative government unilaterally cancelled its tax agreement at the end of January, one that, before the pandemic, was worth on average $5.7 million yearly to the community of just over 2,000, according to government figures.
The chief and council asked people to avoid public gatherings and keep their children inside between Monday and Wednesday. They also signalled they would re-introduce security gates at night, with security personnel monitoring checkpoints into the two residential areas of the reserve.
On Thursday, officials said they were still unsure if the checkpoints would be in place between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., as they worked out kinks.
The retail and entertainment facilities in the community are not affected by the security gates, a point that was stressed by the chief, who’s worried about the impact on the band’s revenues.
“The situation in the community has been less tense, but there have been disputes over how best to proceed among members,” said David Brooks-Bardwell, communications lead at Sitansisk, in a text to Brunswick News on Thursday. “Our mental health and substance use disorder team has reported they've had success in arranging treatment for some of those involved in the original incident.”
He added that a community healing walk had been discussed, but nothing had been confirmed yet.
The First Nation put up a family in a hotel that was directly beside the property where hundreds of people had converged Sunday night, as they have a young child and feared for her safety. Brunswick News talked to the mother upon her return to the home on Thursday, but she declined comment.
The band’s public works and housing departments also removed all the broken glass next door and the three damaged vehicles. Brooks-Bardwell said the house would remain boarded up until it can be properly cleaned.
The spokesperson also said a stepped up security and police presence would continue throughout the community, with an emphasis on denying entry to those seeking to purchase from suspected drug dens.
“Our band operations manager is continuing discussions with partners at various levels, and remains hopeful we can get the assistance we need,” he added.