MOUNT FOREST – The North End of Mount Forest may see another stacked townhouse development if a rezoning application be approved.
A developer wants to build an eight-unit, one-and-a-half-story townhouse development on a plot of land between Wellington St. E. and Church Street.
Located across from Family Park, the 0.54-acre lands currently house a single-detached residential dwelling and a detached garage that would be demolished.
"Available residential lands are generally sufficient to address future needs based on the population and housing growth forecasts," said Matt Daoust, senior planner, in the report. "However, potential additional intensification, integration of a greater housing mix on available residential lands, and the positioning of greenfield development opportunities in opportune locations would optimize the land supply towards achieving the current and future targets."
According to a planning report, the development would also include 12 parking spaces on the east part of the lot. A private amenity area with gazebos and picnic tables will separate the two areas, lined by concrete sidewalks.
Five homes currently neighbour the proposed development and a vacant green space sits behind where the parking lot is proposed.
Notices were mailed to property owners within 120 metres of the subject property as well as the applicable agencies and posted on the subject property on April 3.
A public meeting for the development will take place on Monday at 2:00 p.m.
"This statutory public meeting will provide the opportunity for the community and area residents to ask questions and seek more information from the applicant," said Daoust, in the report. "It will also provide an opportunity for the applicant to address some of the concerns that have been raised through the notification process.”
