Barry's Bay -- The Opeongo Heritage Cup tournament was a roaring success this past weekend, after an enforced hiatus of three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It's not surprising it rebounded so well, with the Paul J. Yakabuski Community Centre once again jam-packed to its beams. For the area's premier hockey tournament is not really about hockey.
The whole thing is based on an inspirational, if once-precarious, idea that the tournament's founder and current Commissioner, David Shulist, had back in 1997. It would take him nine years to bring that giddy idea to fruition, but now after 15 very successful Cup tournaments, Mr. Shulist may want to rest on his laurels, understanding the widespread appeal of his original inspiration has not really to do with hockey.
"It started with my passion for heritage and, of course, sports," said the long-time Wilno resident and former defenceman who played in a golden by-gone era when his beloved MVDHS Wolves hockey team could pack 1,500 crazed fans inside a natural ice arena known locally as the Old Grey Lady. "The seed was planted in 1997, when I discovered my Kashubian roots and ancestry."
A year later in 1998, Mr. Shulist found himself heavily involved with the creation of the Wilno Heritage Park and Museum, which, in turn, quickly became the premier location in Canada to promote local Kashubian culture from the surrounding Wilno area.
But at the same time as he was working on that Wilno project, there were other, similar heritage groups in Combermere, Killaloe and Barry's Bay that were also rediscovering their Irish, German and other ethnocentric roots. Yet, all were struggling with raising funds to realize their organizational aspirations.
"Everybody was so busy that we didn't have time for fundraisers," he said.
Suddenly, in 2005 a light bulb went on.
"I had an idea," he remembers with a broad grin. "Something I was thinking about for a long time -- a hockey tournament that would promote our local heritage."
Mr. Shulist said he remembers thinking it was "a perfect fit -- my two passions, heritage and sports, coming together."
So, he asked those four heritage groups in Killaloe, Wilno, Combermere and Barry's Bay, if they would be interested in organizing a heritage hockey tournament to raise funds for their organizations where all proceeds would go to their local heritage projects.
"They were all on board," said Mr. Shulist, again smiling broadly and noting that each of the four volunteer groups took on a specific tournament task; one group ran front-door admissions, another looked after setting up game-day raffles, a third ran a cash bar and sold cultural foods, and a fourth held a dance on the tournament weekend.
His job as founding commissioner was to register players and organize heritage teams that would promise to show up on the tournament ice, as well as agree to play by a new set of rules that he was expected not only to draft but enforce. On top of all that, he was to take care of promoting the event.
One of the first tournament team rules Mr. Shulist established lead to the naming of the Cup.
"I selected the name Opeongo, because the players chosen to play on each team had to be descendents of the first pioneers who came up the Opeongo Line in the 1800s,” he recalled.
He also created a tournament slogan to reflect his passion for heritage: 'Proud of our heritage and proud of our cultural roots.' And because his idea used hockey to promote heritage, he added, 'Hockey is our vehicle and diversity is our fuel.'
Finally, it all came together in 2006 with the first Opeongo Heritage Cup, a round-robin tournament with three men's teams participating -- the German Black Eagles, the Irish Shamrocks and the Kashubian Griffins. Within a year, however, they were joined by the Algonquin Thunderbirds and a highly-competitive and rambunctious women's division. In no time at all, as more and more local descendants of the Opeongo Line wanted to play, the tournament added more and more age-group divisions. Suddenly, there was a different hockey game every hour, all weekend long.
The rest, they say is history. But along the way, many things had to happen, leading to the success of this past weekend. For instance, one hockey player had to be ejected with a lifetime ban for violence with intent to cause bodily harm while on the ice.
And for most of it, Dan Conway, a local sports writer and general manager of the Irish Shamrocks for all 14 tournaments until this past weekend, was there. And not without personal triumph as well as tragedy.
Proudly, he will tell you his Irish team won the Cup seven times. But one of those wins was about much more than hockey.
On one particularly memorable Friday night, as the tournament again opened for business as it did this past Friday night, his father, Omer, died. Despite all the trauma that it would enthral, his family told him he really needed to get to the arena. When he did, his team dedicated their tournament effort to Omer. They won every game they played, as well as the cup itself.
The most poignant moment came, however, when a Kashubian player, Mark Yakabuski, skated over to him during one of his games and simply made a gesture of genuine condolence that Mr. Conway will never forget.
He knows it's not really about hockey. The Opeongo Heritage Cup is really about family. So, after his father's passing, Mr. Conway started to take notice of the 40 to 50 calls that came to him between Christmas and the end of January each year, all wanting to know what weekend the Heritage Cup was going to be played.
"None of them were players!" he said.
They were all fans who would drive hundreds of miles every spring for a local Easter family gathering, but now, they were starting to "come home for the Heritage Cup -- instead of Easter -- because they know they are going to see everybody."
Or as Mr. Shulist says with a knowing smile, the Opeongo Heritage Cup has become a homecoming weekend for the area. Maybe it started out its precarious life as something akin to a shaky marriage between rambunctious hockey and heart-warming heritage; now, it's something larger, something far more important than a weekend of just hockey sticks and rubber pucks.
It's a specific time in a peculiar place for extended, globe-trotting families to come home, if only once a year, to appreciate and grow their rich, ancestorial roots.