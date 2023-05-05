WALKERTON – This week, Westario Power announced the appointment of a new interim president and chief executive officer, effective May 1 – Walter Malcolm.
“He’s been in the utility business since he was 18 years old. We’re very happy to have him on board,” said Brockton Mayor and Westario board member Chris Peabody.
Peabody commented that with Malcolm at the helm, Westario will be “getting back to its core business of supplying electricity.”
He noted that right now, Westario is working on a rate application, something that Malcolm has experience with.
“This is good news,” Peabody said.
As stated in a Westario press release, Malcolm brings with him a wealth of experience in the energy industry in various leadership roles.
This includes serving as interim president of Grand River Energy; chair of the board of directors of Rhyzome Networks (Stratford, Ont.); chair of the board of directors of Festival Hydro (Stratford, Brussels, Dashwood, Hensall, St. Marys, Seaforth and Zurich); president and CEO of InnServices (Innisfil, Ont.); InnPower Corp. president and CEO (Innisfil and South Barrie); InnTerprises Ltd. president and CEO (Innisfil); director of Kitchener Utilities (Kitchener); and distribution engineering supervisor, vice-president customer services, vice-president operations for Waterloo North Hydro Inc.
The press release stated, “We are thrilled to have him onboard and are confident that Malcolm’s extensive knowledge and expertise will help guide Westario Power through its next phase of growth and development.”