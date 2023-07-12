A pilot program featuring extended GO Train trips from London to Toronto, with stops in St. Marys and Stratford, is coming to an end in October. The announcement was made by Kitchener GoTransit, stating that Metrolinx arrangement with CN and VIA Rail Canada to operate the service using existing infrastructure, including tracks and stations, will expire this fall, and no renewal is planned.
Erin Duffy, Community Engagement Advisor for Metrolinx, noted, “Metrolinx’s arrangement to operate services between London and Toronto was established with CN and VIA Rail Canada to operate with existing infrastructure, including tracks and stations. The agreement with CN and VIA Rail ends this fall, and Metrolinx will no longer have access to the infrastructure.” Duffy added, "We remain committed to serving commuters and will look to redeploy those assets where appropriate to meet demand.” Indicating that Metrolinx would explore alternative solutions to cater to the transportation needs of the affected areas.
The news of the service termination has sparked disappointment among residents and local representatives who have come to rely on the convenience and accessibility offered by the train service. In a video posted on Instagram by Councillor Jo-Dee Burbach, dozens of people can be seen boarding the GO Train in Stratford on a Tuesday morning, showcasing the popularity and usage of the service.
Matthew Rae, MPP for Perth-Wellington, expressed his disappointment in a statement to the Stratford Times, emphasizing the impact on constituents. "It is disappointing that this GO Train service will not continue. I encourage all constituents who are concerned about the GO Train pilot program ending to email me, which I am happy to share with the Minister of Transportation. I continue to advocate for local rural transportation funding, whether that is the PC Connect Bus or other methods of transportation."
Mayor Martin Ritsma also recognized the need for collaboration between all levels of government to address the issue. "The resolution of this issue will require all levels of government to work together," he stated.
He further highlighted the direct impact of the cancellation on local residents, university and college students, and the tourism sector. Mayor Ritsma also expressed concerns about the environmental impact resulting from increased car passenger travel due to the discontinuation of the GO Train service.
Residents who wish to voice their concerns or provide feedback are encouraged to contact Matthew Rae, MPP for Perth-Wellington, who is actively engaged in addressing the matter.
The cancellation of the London to Toronto GO Train service will undoubtedly prompt discussions and efforts to find alternative transportation solutions to serve both St. Marys and Stratford efficiently.