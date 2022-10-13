The list of heritage properties in Niagara-on-the-Lake may be getting a little longer after council voted to assess the old Cobbler’s House for historical significance.
The property at 329 Victoria St. is for sale for $1.7 million as a possible tear-down for a "dream home" and is not on the town’s official list of heritage properties.
“I sure would not like to see the Cobblers House torn down,” Lord Mayor Betty Disero said.
Town planning director Kirsten McCauley told council the request to list the property should go to the municipal heritage committee so the property can be investigated for its historical significance.
Coun. Gary Burroughs pointed out that getting it on the heritage list would not necessarily prevent it from being torn down.
“Not to be naive to think that it's going to save the building, we’re doing the best we can,” he said.
Council voted unanimously to instruct staff to investigate the historical value of the property and get back to council as soon as possible.