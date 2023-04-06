Thunder Bay, Ont. — Since 1991, Nishnawbe Aski Development Fund (NADF) has been recognizing Indigenous entrepreneurs for their business achievements.
This year, the Indigenous companies were acknowledged with awards for excellence in business and leadership during the 31st annual NADF awards ceremony at the Valhalla Inn in March.
Bearskin Airlines, a division of Perimeter Aviation LP, sponsored the presentation.
Brian Davey, NADF chief executive officer, says he is impressed with the entrepreneurs’ willingness to take risks and their drive to exercise passion to establish businesses.
“We’re very proud of our winners and they show the path forward for a lot of young people and for a lot of entrepreneurs,” he said. “When you get into business, there’s risks involved and things can go sideways. We want to show our support and help celebrate their successes by having these awards.”
Dawn Willoughby, NADF executive and marketing manager, says the awards program has grown over the years.
“With the first events held back in 1991, there were only two awards consisting of top businessmen and top business women,” she said.
Currently, there are six categories, and a new Excellence in Community Planning award added to the lineup. It recognizes the First Nation communities that are working on their comprehensive community plans and three First Nations shared the award.
“We’ve never recognized communities for their work in their comprehensive community planning,” Willoughby said.
“Over the last five years we’ve been working with a lot of the communities helping them facilitate being at the community level. We’ve provided them with some resources and some guidance and brought community planners out for learning sessions, conferences, and to share peer to peer on how they’re doing their community plan.”
Willoughby says their comprehensive community planning department felt the three communities successfully completed their community plans while working closely with NADF, and each deserved recognition for their hard work.
Willoughby said that NADF has seen a significant increase in new Indigenous business startups over the years.
“We’re also seeing a different calibre of different kinds of businesses opening up,” she said.
“It used to be the convenience stores and the gas stations in the communities, but now we see doctors, lawyers, event management, marketing companies and supply companies. They’re everywhere in all the industries.”