NEYAASHIINIGMIING – The Chief (Gimaa Kwe) of the Chippewas of Nawash Unceded First Nation, Veronica Smith, spoke to the hundreds of people who attended the National Truth and Reconciliation Day remembrance walk on Sept. 30, delivering a heartwarming and eloquent speech acknowledging those children who never made it home from residential school.
“First I’d like to say miigwetch to gizhe-manidoo, thank you creator for giving us this day of truth and reconciliation to be together,” Smith said.
“I say chi miigwetch to our ancestors who are here with us today; we honour our ancestors, as well as the children, the survivors, and the families of the survivors. We have all been affected.
“We honour our children and our ancestors and we let them know that we have not forgotten the sacrifices that they made. For the hard work that they have done before us, for the decisions that they made for us. And we thank and honour our ancestors for passing down their teachings, with their love, to us. Our ancestors are with us today providing love and protection.”
She thanked the surrounding communities that came to the territory to reach out their hands in friendship and sorrow. In addition, several schools in the surrounding areas sent students and staff on buses to participate in this year’s event.
“I say chi miigwetch to all of you again for being with us here today. Our elders, our youth, and our neighbours from our surrounding areas, chi miigwetch for coming to our community to learn and share in our sorrow as we honour our residential school children who are being recovered from the graves. We honour their young spirits that were taken too soon. This year 4,000 more children have been added to the numbers.”
During her speech, Smith apologized as she broke down in tears; the emotion of the day and speaking of her own family experience became overwhelming for a few minutes, but then she raised her voice louder, and a great cheer rose from the crowd when she was finished.
“We have all been impacted by colonization, by the Indian Act, the residential schools, the wars, the 60s Scoop, the Millennium Scoop. And now we are suffering from climate change… that is affecting our way of life. Climate change due to colonization, industry, and growth—all for the sake of money. We have endured all the strategies manufactured by colonizers and politicians who have taken our land and our resources. But those days are over.
“This is not a time of sorrow. This is a time to celebrate our strength and our resiliency because we are still here, despite the tactics to annihilate us using their institutions of cultural genocide.
“And yes, I do agree with our National Chief Roseanne Archibald when she refers to the colonizers and the foreign government on Turtle Island as our oppressors, using policies, legislation, and laws against us. These are truths that we must acknowledge. And we will continue to search for meaningful reconciliation. So today, we will celebrate our resilience as we reclaim our language and culture.”
Smith talked about the fact that Neyaashiinigmiing is unceded territory, reminding everyone that the land they now live on has never been surrendered. She acknowledged their sister territory, Saugeen.
She reminded everyone of the vast two million acres of land that once was Saugeen Ojibway Nation territory.
“Together, our traditional territory stretches from Goderich, east to Arthur, northeast to Collingwood, and up the peninsula to the very tip,” she said.
“Not only are we the stewards of the Saugeen Ojibway territory, but we have also been entrusted to care for the water and the lake beds of Lake Huron and Georgian Bay surrounding the peninsula. We are proud that this is our homeland.
“We acknowledge and also honour our Potawatomie ancestry. And together with the Ojibwe, the keepers of the traditions, the Odawa, the fur traders, and the Potawatomi, the keepers of the fire, we are known as the Three Fires Confederacy.
“The Saugeen Ojibway have occupied our territory since time immemorial, two million acres before the arrival of the British, and before we began signing treaties with the Crown in the 1800s.”
She spoke of the significant losses and terrible suffering experienced by the People, the way of life that was disrupted by the loss of their homeland, and the loss of land, water, fish, and resources that provided not only a food source but their medicine.
“When our children were taken, we lost our language, our culture, and our way of life as we knew it, our people would never be the same. But we learned how to survive, we are strong. We’ve had to fight for everything that we have, and we are still fighting. We are thankful that we are getting clean water today,” she said, referring to the new water lines that are currently being installed on the Nawash territory.
“But we also need housing; we need to address poverty, health services, mental health, and addictions. These are all symptoms of colonization and trauma.
“Our people have faced lifetimes of discrimination and racism, right in our own homeland. We have been beaten down but never defeated.
“We are here and we have much work to do. We need a healthy community to relearn, reconnect and rebuild. We have to do pretty well to undo all the harm that was done to us in the past 300 years. And we have limited resources and we need help. That is why it’s so good to see our friends here with us today. Because we know you care, and that you’re here because you want to help us and I say chi miigwetch for that.”
The day ended with a large circle where visitors to the territory spread messages of love and allyship with the Indigenous People there.
Along with a small gift, the visitors made a commitment, “We promise to be your ally, just tell us what you need. We are humbled by your love and in awe of your strength in the face of atrocities. We promise to be here, by your side, hand in hand. We will continue to try and build trust, to listen and to learn from you.”