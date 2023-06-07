Founded by longtime resident Darcy Stanyer, the volunteer-driven Chetwynd Outdoors Society has been going strong for 12 years.
A series of hikes are planned for this summer, featuring trails near Chetwynd, Tumbler Ridge, and Hudson’s Hope. Stanyer says he started the society with a love of the region's wilderness and moved to the Peace from the Kootenays over 20 years ago.
“I founded it about 12 years ago and we’re still rolling on,” he said. “There’s four of us that lead hikes and everyone’s taken a turn with some. And so, we’ve got a little bit of action going on.”
The first hike for the summer will be Howling Wolves Peak on June 10 at 9 am, located by the Hasler Flat area, between Pine Le Moray Provincial Park and Gwillim Lake. True to the namesake, Stanyer says a friend spotted a wolf on the peak once.
“It’s just a really nice mountain trail peak that’s in the Hasler area, it’s got pretty amazing views,” said Stanyer. The outdoors society has been supported by fellow hiking groups in previous years, he added, expecting interest from neighbouring communities such as Fort St. John.
“We get a lot of people from Fort St. John who come down for some of the hikes. For them, they’d be driving to Tumbler Ridge anyway, so it's a little bit closer, especially the hikes that are near Hudson’s Hope,” said Stanyer.
The schedule is subject to change, but is currently listed as follows:
June 17 - Mt. Murray
June 24 - Big Rock Trail in Moberly Lake
July 2 - Mt. Stephenson
July 29 - Mt. Bickford
August 12 - Twin Sisters Peak in Hudson’s Hope
August 26 - Butler Ridge in Hudson’s Hope
September 2 - Howling Wolves Peak
September 9 - Le Hudette
More information and details can be found with the Chetwynd Outdoor Society.
Tom Summer, Alaska Highway News, Local Journalism Initiative. Have a story idea or opinion? Email tsummer@ahnfsj.ca