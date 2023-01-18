Peterborough County councillors decided Wednesday they want to hear from Peterborough-Kawartha MPP Dave Smith and other local MPPs about changes to development charges in the province’s Bill 23 that county staff estimates could cost the county more than $6 million in lost revenue over five years.
At a December county council meeting, Smith assured county councillors that “Bill 23 will not have any negative effect on your township or in the county.”
But Joe Taylor, mayor of Otonabee-South Monaghan Township, said during Wednesday’s meeting that the staff report “is contrary, of course, to the view presented to us by MPP Smith just a couple of weeks ago.”
Taylor said he believes the report is a “realistic and objective view of the impact of Bill 23 in the county.”
The report, presented to council Wednesday, said the changes, legislated in Bill 23 — the More Homes Built Faster Act — in November are expected to have significant financial impacts for the county.
The legislation, with the stated aim of increasing housing in Ontario, among other changes, will make affordable, non-profit housing exempt from development charges.
“This equates to an approximately 12 per cent tax levy increase, every five years, at a minimum, as a result of Bill 23,” stated the staff report.
Councillors opted to index its 2023 development charges by 15.6 per cent, as allowed in its bylaw, to minimize the effect. This will mean the county can continue to generate revenue to fund infrastructure and municipal services and ease the burden on taxpayers.
Sheridan Graham, chief administrative officer for the county, told councillors she has already provided a report to Smith for his information and “he has committed to get back to council with respect to the statement with regards to no impact to the county.”
“We are expecting information back to us to be shared with council,” she said.
Matt Graham, mayor of Cavan Monaghan Township, said he is happy to hear there will be a reply.
Ontario’s Development Charges Act is structured on the basis that growth is to pay for growth, he said.
But the provincial changes are “counter to the intention of the act and the whole purpose of it.”
There is nothing in the changes that will provide below market or a reduction in market value for home buyers, Graham said, and “it’s only going to increase the financial burden of infrastructure to be carried by ratepayers.”
