Perhaps winter is not the first season that comes to mind for FireSmart activities, but it’s actually a great time for it.
FireSmart’s provincial liaison Laura Stewart said that we think about it during the spring and summer because those are the months when we actually roll up our sleeves with outdoor work on our homes and properties.
That can and should change, she said. She wants people to think about FireSmart all the time.
“Have it be a different approach to the way that we manage our home, manage our property, and live in our community, because wildfire is a reality. It's a reality and the potential is there, and it's definitely increasing as we're seeing changes with our climate,” she said.
“It's funny how in Alberta we do a lot of our fuel management projects in the winter, because it's ecologically the safest time to do it.”
Over the winter is a really great time to start planning, she continued.
While planning is great, pruning is better.
She suggested that pruning conifers is a great first step. It’s best if these evergreen trees are not placed right next to the home, but if they are, dead branches should at least be kept off the ground.
She also recommended assessing how much combustible material you keep in general. It’s a particularly common phenomenon for people to keep dead branches for kindling by storing them in the shed or garage, or in stacks on the deck or patio in the yard.
If it’s something you want to keep, then “FireSmart” it and make it acceptable.
“(Winter is) a really good time just to start thinking about that, and starting to put together a plan – for next spring – in your approach,” Stewart said.
This time of year is also good for having conversations with friends, neighbours, and family. Those conversations can lead to making FireSmart activities into group activities and community-building exercises.
The more people that you have on your team, the more likely that your efforts will be successful. Also, many hands make light work.
“It's typically one person carrying the weight of a FireSmart program on their back,” Stewart said.
“The reality is there's so much power in numbers, not only when it comes to getting more done but also (getting) everybody's input and perspective. You just do a better job of protecting the community and reducing the vulnerability when you're working as a team and as a community or as a neighbour.”
Stewart said that the Jasper Fire Department does incredible work throughout the municipality. She suggested that they could be contacted to offer an information session to your group.
There is also the Wildfire Community Preparedness Day on May 6, 2023. Groups can apply for a $500 award to fund their Prep Day events.
“It's designed to support grassroots FireSmart initiatives across the country,” Stewart said.
“Contact the fire department and let them know that you're interested in applying and you've got some ideas that you want to run past them, or start by just putting in an application for your neighbourhood and use that funding to help you get the ball rolling.”
Applications will be accepted through www.firesmartcanada.ca until Jan. 31, 2023.