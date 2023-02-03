This week’s edition of Coffee with a Cop at Starbucks in Gananoque was its last, with the month-long community engagement initiative coming to an end.
But organizers of the initiative are touting its success.
“It was great,” said Gananoque Police Chief Scott Gee.
“We had four events over the month of January, and we saw each event bring out between five and eight local residents.”
"Over the course of the month, we had some great conversations with people who reside in and just outside of our community, with questions about policing in general. It was another platform that we can provide in building those relationships with the public. Being accessible to them is one of our focus points in our strategic plan identified by our board and the community as a whole.”
This initiative offered an opportunity for the community to put a face to the name of those who serve and protect the town.
“It's another way for us to engage the community,” said Gee.
“Not everybody wants to message us on Facebook or call the police station or approach a police officer on the street, so this was a way of engaging with the public and, overall, it was successful.”
Thanks to the success of the four events, Gee said he believes the Gananoque Police Service will host a similar community engagement initiative around this time next year.
“They were a good community partner to host us,” Gee said of Starbucks in Gananoque. “The success of it this year will definitely put it on the radar for next year as well.”
The Gananoque Fire Department took part in a similar initiative earlier in the month - Coffee with a Firefighter, which was hosted at McDonald's in Gananoque.
(Keith Dempsey is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Brockville Recorder and Times. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.)