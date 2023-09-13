With a theme of “Golf Delivers Warmth & Love,” Markham Regional Councillor Alan Ho’s 9th Charity Golf Tournament was hosted on Sept. 4 at Angus Glen Golf Club.
The tournament raised $30,000 for Canadian Doctors for Medicare, demonstrating the power of unity in supporting charitable causes.
Over the years, the Alan Ho Charity Golf Tournament has been a driving force behind various initiatives, including “Markham Longest Dragon Dance” Guinness World Record attempt and a helping hand during disasters in regions such as Sichuan, Yunnan and Nepal.
Moreover, it has also contributed to health care institutions, including the Markham Stouffville Hospital, Princess Margaret Cancer Centre and Sinai Health System Toronto.
Ho paid tribute to the health-care workers at the forefront of the battle against COVID-19 before the tournament kickoff, saying, “Their unwavering dedication and resilience, often at the risk of their health, profoundly inspired everyone.”
To honour their dedication and service, the selected beneficiary for this year's tournament is Canadian Doctors for Medicare, a non-profit organization advocating for a publicly funded, equitable and accessible health-care system in Canada.
“I am continually amazed by the generosity and support of our community,” states Ho. “This year's tournament has once again showcased the strength of our unity and our shared commitment to making a positive impact. We proudly support Canadian Doctors for Medicare and their important work advocating (for) accessible health care for all.”