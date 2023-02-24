BROCKTON – Brockton will not be participating in the FoodCycler pilot program through the Municipal Innovation Council.
At the Feb. 14 meeting, council reviewed the report on the program prepared by CAO Sonya Watson, and decided to merely accept the report for information purposes.
Coun. Tim Elphick spoke against participating in the program.
“Council was very clear in 2021,” he said. “I don’t see the program as having any benefit to Brockton. We should be focusing our attention on organic curbside collection and diverting more from our landfills… trying to maximize the lifespan.”
Elphick told council he’d consulted his notes from the Sept. 21, 2021 meeting when the matter came before council. At that time, he said there were problems with replacement filters, which had to be ordered in bulk. Moreover, the 100 units had a lifespan of only five to seven years, at which time they themselves would end up in landfill, with recycling not an option.
“Our attention should be on tendering for curbside,” he said. “The program would be an administrative burden… I’m for ‘option three’ – no.”
The consensus among councillors supported that option. Elphick made an amended motion to accept the report for information.
Support for Saugeen Hospice
Council will be providing a letter as requested by Saugeen Hospice, stating the municipality’s intention to turn over three acres of land to Saugeen Hospice Inc. once actual construction has begun.
Council had originally promised land in East Ridge for a “south build” residential hospice. Since that time, Chapman House announced its intention to discontinue work aimed at the south build, and Saugeen Hospice Inc. formed to continue efforts for a residential hospice serving south-central Grey-Bruce.
Mayor Chris Peabody commented that the ministry of health “is anxious to move this along.”
Coun. Kym Hutcheon said the letter was simply “a formality.”
Peabody further commented that the MZO block of land where property for the hospice is located should be called something other than East Ridge Business Park, since it has been rezoned and will have apartment buildings and other residential units, along with the hospice and soccer fields.
New Westario appointments
Following a lengthy in-camera session, council passed a motion authorizing new shareholder appointments for Westario: Mike Hinchberger, Luke Charbonneau, Paul Heffer and Don Murray.