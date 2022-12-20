Algonquin Highlands could possibly see a draft tender document in mid-January for the mould remediation work at the Dorset Recreation Centre.
The town’s community centre was closed in March 2020 when mould was discovered during a small renovation project in a downstairs bathroom. Further investigation showed greater spread of mould and moisture.
Town council got an idea during its regular meeting Dec. 8 of the scope of work necessary at the facility and the level of interest among contractors to undertake the project.
Travis Wilson, construction services manager at Engage Engineering, said he could forward to council a draft of the tender by mid-January.
He updated council on the progress made soliciting expressions of interest [EOI] from contractors and construction firms to undertake work at the Dorset Recreation Centre.
Engage Engineering was tapped by the town to assist with the EOI and to get an understanding of respondents’ capabilities to complete the mould remediation at the recreation facility.
Five companies expressed interest in the project and attended a site meeting at the centre in November.
Wilson walked council through the benefits and drawbacks of the various suggestions from respondents on how the work should best be carried out.
Mayor Liz Danielsen said there’s been much concern in the community about the time the recreation facility has been closed and about the scope of work needed to have it reopened.
Among her concerns is the centre’s closure being lengthened should the town need further expert inspections or architectural feedback as part of a contractor’s work plan.
And then, of course, there are the issues shared by every municipality in a COVID-19-strickened, pandemic-strapped world.
“It just seems like it’s so hard right now for any major project to land on a price,” she said. “It just seems to be a shifting landscape when it comes to pricing and availability of materials and how we actually manage to stick to a guaranteed price, or even close to it, at this point in time.”
She said it sounds as if there are ways to deal with changing contract price or material shortages.
Wilson agreed quick-changing price is a scourge shared by building industry and with civil engineering developments.
“Pricing is pretty much a seven-day guarantee with some contracts,” Wilson said.
A measure of certainty can be garnered by way of a contract stipulation that all prices will be guaranteed for a specific amount of time.
“Some may say seven days guaranteed price,” he said. “Some may say 100 (days) depending on the contract. So there are methods to get around that.”
Deputy Mayor Jennifer Dailloux said council needs the advice of qualified municipal staff to decide the project.
Adam Thorn, the town’s public works manager, said the Dorset Recreation Centre is a priority project and staff would be involved.
“If something did come up, then we would be on top of it to make sure that it was done as quickly as possible and efficiently,” Thorn said.
Councillor Julia Shortreed asked Thorn how long he believed the project would take to complete.
“Honestly, that’s anyone’s guess,” he said, and added that one contractor’s proposal indicates the work can be finished in 10 months while another puts a six-month timeframe on the work.
“I would like to say somewhere in the middle,” Thorn said. “We could be pretty happy with that.”
There’s been a myriad of factors that have delayed the recreation centre project. Thorn said one of the biggest issues is the mould and finding out how much it’s spread throughout the structure.
“Any contractor that comes in, we would definitely want to make sure that we look at every inch of this building,” he said. “I would really like to not have to come back in three, four, five, or 10 years and say we’ve missed something.
“We really need to be thorough on this.”
Despite wanting to be able to open the facility tomorrow to the public, the cold fact of the matter is that time is required to ensure the necessary level of thoroughness, he said.
Council received a petition from 388 people voicing their concerns about the recreation centre and the length of time it’s been closed.
“We recognize and feel the same level of frustration,” Danielsen said. “We’ve gone through a number of staff shortages and problems here that we’ve had to deal with.”
She assured the public that everybody wants the project to go ahead as quickly as possible. While the pace isn’t going to satisfy everybody, it’s the best that can be done.
“This is a top priority for us,” she said, and added that the public will be consistently updated through regular reporting at council meetings.
“We (councillors) are equally concerned,” Danielsen said.
