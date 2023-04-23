Petroglyphs Provincial Park is among the Ontario parks now offering advance online reservations for day trips.
The permits are for visitors who wish to explore the park’s largest known concentration of Indigenous rock carvings in Canada, as well as the park’s trail system. While they are not mandatory, they guarantee access.
The province is expanding its day-use reservation service to 20 additional parks this year in a bid to reduce overcrowding and let visitors know they have a spot waiting for them, especially on busy days, including weekends and holidays, Ontario Parks announced last week.
“The Petroglyphs are one of the most unique cultural sites in our area and one of our most requested,” Joe Rees, director of tourism for Peterborough and the Kawarthas Economic Development, told The Examiner.
“It is a very popular destination for people who are interested in learning about Indigenous heritage,” he said.
Located north of Peterborough on Northey’s Bay Road near Woodview, it is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily from May 12 to Oct. 9.
There is no camping at the park.
Its Indigenous name is Kinomaage-Waapkong, and it is a sacred site to Indigenous people around the world. Known as the Teaching Rocks, the Petroglyphs depict turtles, snakes, birds, humans and more.
The stone is believed to have been carved by Algonquian or Iroquoian-speaking people between 900 and 1100 AD.
The site has a Learning Place Visitor Centre, managed by Curve Lake First Nation. There is also a hiking trail leading to McGinnis Lake, one of only a handful of meromictic (layers of water that don’t intermix) lakes in Canada.
The Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks is responsible for the overall management and operations of but it works with Curve Lake First Nation to operate the park, said a ministry spokesperson in an email.
In addition to cultural stewardship, Curve Lake First Nation provides operational support that includes providing staff to deliver interpretive and programming services to park visitors, he said.
Rees said he does not have information about Petroglyphs Provincial Park but other parks in the area have experienced "over-tourism," which has necessitated policies to manage traffic, along with wear and tear of the parks.
It is rare that the Petroglyphs park would reach capacity and have to turn away visitors — and reservations are not necessarily needed — said a ministry spokesperson, but the new service will guarantee access to the park.
Daily vehicle permits can be reserved up to five days in advance.
The idea is to prevent lineups and to ensure that people don’t drive all the way to park only to find it at capacity, Parks Canada stated when the program was announced as a pilot in 2021 with 17 parks. It’s now up to 57 as of this year.
The first group of parks included Presqu’ile in Brighton, about 90 minutes southeast of Peterborough, as well as Sandbanks, Darlington, Long Point, Mono Cliffs, Pinery, Sibbald Point, North Beach, Turkey Point, Forks of the Credit, Craigleith, Arrowhead and others.
In addition to Petroglyphs, other parks added to the program include Wasaga Beach, Rondeau, Awenda, MacGregor Point, Sauble Falls, Frontenac, Inverhuron, Bronte Creek, Fitzroy, Murphys Point, Oastler Lake, Port Burwell, Rideau River, Rock Point, Chutes, Esker Lakes, Ivanhoe Lake and Neys.
Guests can check daily vehicle permit availability for specific parks and dates on the Ontario Parks reservations’ website, www.ontarioparks.com.
Brendan Burke is a staff reporter at the Examiner, based in Peterborough. His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative.