Residents in the Kneehill and Starland County areas continue to prefer receiving information and communications about things in their communities through newspapers, according to surveys both municipalities conducted in 2021.
The Mail reported in the September 21 edition nearby Wheatland County conducted its own communications over the summer, which found a majority of residents preferred to receive county information and communications via newspaper.
Starland County conducted a survey between January and February 2021, which gathered feedback from residents to help set its strategic direction.
A total of 159 respondents completed the survey during this time.
Along with capturing resident satisfaction with various county services, spending priorities, and residents’ vision for the county’s future, it also captured data relating to communications and how residents prefer to receive information regarding the county.
This data showed about half of respondents preferred to receive news and communications about the county through public media, such as local newspapers.
It also found about 58 per cent of residents were moderately to highly satisfied with the information and event notices published in newspapers.
A similar survey was also conducted by Kneehill County between June and August 2021, which had a total of 220 respondents.
The survey found about 83 per cent of respondents currently receive information about the county through local newspapers, and 54 per cent of respondents also noted they prefer to receive their information through newspapers.
About 62 per cent of respondents shared they currently receive their information through the county’s quarterly ratepayer newsletter, with about 44 per cent reporting this to be their preferred method of communication.
A “fun poll” was added to the Town of Drumheller’s municipal website when its newly re-branded website was launched in 2021.
While the poll did include questions about how respondents prefer to receive Town information and communications, no tangible data was collected; the poll also asked questions about events and foods, and was a “playful” feature added to the website at launch.
Communications Officer Erica Crocker explains the poll was added to help increase public engagement and help residents get accustomed to the new layout and design. It also helped to showcase some new features.
Ms. Crocker estimates there were fewer than 100 respondents who took the time to click on the poll and says the poll was never meant to capture quantifiable data.
She adds a more comprehensive survey may be considered by the Town in the future, though estimates this may not be until 2024 or later.