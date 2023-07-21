With city council to consider on Tuesday an official business motion calling for wrought iron fencing to be installed around Galt Gardens, many opinions have been formulated and are being expressed by community members.
The motion states that the City is responsible for both the protection of its citizens and the stewardship of its assets including parks and pathways.
The OBM moved by Mayor Blaine Hyggen and co-sponsored by Deputy Mayor John Middleton-Hope states, “The protection of public spaces is important to ensure the vibrancy of a city by creating an environment that could include using enhanced security measures and fencing around Galt Gardens that is both aesthetically attractive and provides enhanced safety for citizens.”
Business owner of Analog Books, Scott Warris, shared his thoughts on the fencing proposal and is uncertain of the thinking behind the proposal.
“That's certainly not solving any kind of issues that we're dealing with here. I'm not exactly sure what the thinking is behind it. But I really can't say too much because I haven't even heard exactly what the whole proposal was. But it sounds to me like it was something that was just an idea that was thrown out there. And I'm sure it won't go anywhere.,” said Warris.
A City representative noted if the motion passes information would first be gathered and then come back to a Standing Policy Committee, at which time the community would have the opportunity to provide input.The City added the proposal is not something which necessarility will move forward in the future, but is an option for the City to explore.
Walker Glover, a foreman with the Clean Sweep program, said in his personal experience he believes the fence would not be much help.
“I think just with my experiences and seeing how fences have worked in other properties that they still have openings - people will still be able to get in unless they had guards, but they're not going to have guards kicking people out. So it's kind of just going to be a waste of money in my opinion, but who knows?” said Glover.
In 1909 a family donated the land of the Galt Garden to the City in perpetuity.
Angela Sturm, a resident living downtown, expressed her concerns with the idea of the proposed fence and the divided environment it creates.
“Really let's think about Lethbridge and the city and the infrastructure. How good is the fence gonna be, you know what I mean?... It's just too much, and like, help our Indigenous population, help our homeless population, don't just $%$%ing shun them. That just creates more divide and more tension. And it creates an us versus them sort of environment,”
Local women experiencing homelessness who wish to remain anonymous voiced their concerns with the proposed fence and the division it will create.
“They are separating us from each other, from white people. So they can all have fun and then have us on the outside. You know who owned this land first? The Indigenous people so don’t bother building a fence. This is where people go to have peace. But no matter what they’re going to do it anyways, why does our opinion even matter?”