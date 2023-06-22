The summer reading program hosted through the Strathmore Municipal Library is open for registration, and spots to participate are already filling quickly.
According to Erika Dewald, one of this year’s summer reading program coordinators, the program is not just about helping to maintain and improve literacy in local youth, but also to present them with fun, engaging activities related to their reading.
“We are trying to improve children’s literacy and get them excited about reading. We really want to encourage kids to make friends, be able to have fun, and associate fun with reading,” said Dewald. “Reading is really fun, so we want the kids to be able to enjoy their summer and also learn things.”
Dewald explained each group of kids enrolled with the program will come into the library for two hours once a week to participate in the program and do an activity.
This can include making crafts, playing games, solving puzzles, and other activities, all the while being presented with an opportunity to make friends along the way.
At home, the kids are able to log their reading minutes, with prizes available for the kids and their groups for the top readers with the most minutes.
“The theme this year is curiosity, so we decided to go a little bit more specific and we are doing a safari. We have a whole bunch of really exciting safari crafts and animals – it is going to be great,” said Dewald. “We are preparing all the crafts, we are getting all of the supplies set up for this … we are also doing community Fridays, so we have events on Fridays that are completely free for anybody from the community to show up to. You do not have to register or anything like that.”
Though the summer reading program through the library formally has limited spots for registration to participate in the activities, those who are not registered are still able to participate and engage with the reading logs for prizes.
In total, the library is able to support six groups of kids, with 20 spots per group, in a host of different age ranges. According to Dewald, the Kindergarten to Grade 2 group has already been registered to capacity.
Dewald added several local businesses from around Strathmore, as well as surrounding areas have donated to support the library with their prizes and operational funding.
The Strathmore Library’s summer reading program will run from July 4 until Aug. 18. More information about the program is available through the library’s website. The team is also seeking volunteers to assist in operating the program during times where the kids will be in the library for their activities.