During Monday night’s Chatham-Kent Council meeting, the Kent Agricultural Hall of Fame announced its Class of 2023.
Three men and two women who have positively influenced agriculture in the Chatham-Kent community and beyond have been chosen as this year’s inductees to the Hall of Fame.
Kathleen Quinton of Palmyra has been a vital participant in her area, where she has been active in farming, leading 4H and teaching adults, and promoting a healthier environment. Quinton stands as a model for young farm women across rural Canada.
Diane and Robert Devolder of Dover Centre were early adopters of the latest technology to advance agriculture in efficiency on economic returns and to improve the environmental impact on area farms. Their knowledge, passion and foresight help make farmers successful through their Devolder Farms Inc. business.
Ron Anderson of Dover Centre, and Doug Arbour of Chatham, will be enshrined posthumously.Anderson’s passion was agriculture, as he was a visionary and agricultural specialist.
As well as farming in Dover, Anderson oversaw the local agricultural sector in his duties as Chatham-Kent Agriculture Coordinator, assisting many growers and agriculture businesses with their growth and expansion opportunities.
Arbour made Kent County a safer place to be as he promoted education and safety courses to the rural population along with his ambulance services. Arbour also worked to improve the emergency response in rural areas.
The Kent Agricultural Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 21, at Hidden Hills Golf and Country Club in Oungah.
The day will begin with a ‘Meet and Greet’ at 11:30 a.m., followed by lunch and the induction ceremony.Tickets can be obtained by calling Kathy Vanek at 519-683-2929.