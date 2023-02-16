At their Feb. 7 meeting, Tudor and Cashel Township council discussed the insurance coverage on the township’s buildings, fixtures and equipment, and that the assessed values of these items underlying their coverage was undervalued. With council’s approval, Mayor Dave Hederson directed staff to seek current replacement costs for all buildings, equipment, furniture and fixtures, bring that information to the Finance and Planning Committee so they could discuss it and come up with a recommendation on replacement strategy and then have the committee bring that recommendation to council at their April meeting.
Hederson brought up insurance assessments at the Feb. 7 meeting of Tudor and Cashel Township council, based upon a report by Nancy Carrol, the clerk and treasurer, called “Recommendation for council to consider reflecting updated replacement costs of structures in the insurance policy.” He said that their approved insurance premium renewal, excluding cyber coverage at the Jan. 10 meeting had been $47,070, an 11 per cent increase from last year’s figure of $42,966 [which Carrol had attributed to an eight per cent inflation factor applied to property values], noting that the assessed values might be out of date, and that this had been confirmed by additional information he had gotten from Ryan Jarrell at McDougall Insurance, the township’s insurance broker.
According to Carrol’s report, if assessed coverage was updated and increased, as recommended by Jarrell, that for every $100,000 increase in assessed coverage, it would cost the township $650 to $700 extra, or $10,000 overall approximately (for buildings, excluding equipment) to pay for this proposed increase in assessed coverage. Additionally, Jarrell had suggested having a local contractor provide figures for comparison as he was using a software package to get his figures. In one of the examples he gave in the report, the municipal building’s current replacement assessment value was $1,020,000, while the updated replacement cost he’d calculated was nearly $2 million.
Hederson spoke on this matter first, as he had spoken directly with Jarrell on this matter and he said he has experience in commercial insurance. He told council the township had aggregate insurance value of $5.3 million; with $1.6 million in buildings and $1 million in equipment, fixtures and furniture. The question was, he asked, what is the other $2.7 million, and he replied that it was referred to as extensions of coverage, saying that there were 30 to 35 different examples of how their primary coverage is extended for other things.
“If we were in the process of rebuilding this building [the municipal office], we hadn’t identified the insured value as it was in process during an insurance year. The insurance company would extend our coverage to cover up to $1 million, and there are other examples of what is in this bundle that they give to us that’s referred to as extensions of coverage,” he says.
However, Hederson said that council’s focus at this point was on the $2.6 million assessed values, and whether they needed to be updated and increased to reflect current values. The issue then was whether or not to have somebody look at the township’s insured values for their buildings, equipment, furniture and fixtures.
“It’s clearly been identified by [Jarrell] that they might be out of date. This building looks like it’s out of date by $1 million and every one of our other buildings also look to be out of date,” he says.
Hederson agreed with Jarrell that other informed opinions on those updated assessed values were needed, and also whether the township would rebuild like for like or do something different with a potential building rebuild. When the township updates these assessed values, they will need to let their insurance broker know, and they can adjust their insurance coverage on that basis.
After some discussion and questions from council, Hederson made a motion to direct Glen Hagerman, the roads supervisor, and Carrol to seek current replacement costs for all buildings, equipment, furniture and fixtures, bring that information to the Finance and Planning Committee so they could discuss it and come up with a recommendation on replacement strategy and then have the committee bring that recommendation to council at their April meeting. He further suggested in this motion that any costs associated with this exercise, at least $10,000, be absorbed by the township’s general reserve. Council subsequently approved this motion.