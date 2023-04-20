A national strike launched by Canada’s largest federal public-service union has cancelled classes for more than 1,100 students on Six Nations of the Grand River territory.
Teachers at the reserve’s federally funded and administered elementary schools are members of the Public Service Alliance of Canada, whose 155,000 members went on general strike on Wednesday.
In a media release, Six Nations Elected Council announced the closure of Jamieson Elementary, J.C. Hill Elementary, Emily C. General Elementary, I.L. Thomas Elementary and Oliver M. Smith Elementary.
Travis Anderson, director of federal schools with Indigenous Services Canada in Ontario, apologized for the inconvenience in a letter to students and families.
“We know this is not welcomed news, and we understand the impact this will have on families,” Anderson said.
“Without the federal teaching staff in our schools, we could not ensure safe conditions for students. The decision to close schools to students is a difficult one but required for overall student safety and security.”
Lloyd S. King Elementary School in neighbouring Mississaugas of the Credit remains open. A MCFN spokesperson explained that teachers are employees of the First Nation itself and not the federal government.
The effect of the strike can be felt outside the classroom on Six Nations as well. Maintenance staff at Ohsweken Public Health are off the job, though nurses remain at work because they are classified as essential workers and legally unable to strike.
Band members may also experience customer service delays in other departments such as registration and lands and estate, council said.
“The PSAC strike has impacted our Six Nations of the Grand River community and has the SNGR Elected Council concerned for all of our members, students and families,” said Chief Mark Hill in a statement.
“We are maintaining regular contact with federal officials in hopes of alleviating as much stress as possible through this difficult time. We will continue to assert political pressure to get all those affected in our community back to their regular routines as quickly as possible.”