The Department of Education has fast tracked changes to how Island kindergarten and Grade 1 students are taught to read.
Research shows there is significant capacity for what is termed structured literacy to reduce the potential of students developing reading disabilities.
But the change is not coming without concern. The province did not follow accepted protocol for curriculum changes and the public has had little input.
Dr Tammy Hubley-Little, director of English Education says the department had no other choice but to mandate the change.
“Yes, it is different to what is in the curriculum. We are working with teachers to reconcile that.”
The province plans to phase in the same change across Grade 2 and 3 English classrooms over the next two school years.
Ontario, Nova Scotia and New Brunswick have begun similar shifts. This is in response to research about structured literacy established over more than a decade.
In 2022 the Ontario Human Rights Commission published a summary of a public inquiry into the right to read.
“Structured literacy is the most effective way to teach early reading,” the report stated.
These methods can prevent children from developing a reading disability such as dyslexia, according to the report.
It targeted multiple issues with balanced learning, whole learning and cueing system methods used.
“They have been discredited in many studies,” the report stated.
These are the primary methods teachers are instructed to use through the Island’s public early education reading curriculum.
Renewing a curriculum on PEI typically takes three to five years, Dr Hubley-Little said.
“That’s why we couldn’t wait for the language arts curriculum to be renewed. We really needed to get this structured (literacy) program in.”
Research takes about a year, developing the curriculum and identifying resources takes a year or two, pilots take a year or two, then implementation occurs in the final year.
The department has been working to bring structured literacy methods into Island classrooms since 2018. That was when the department started piloting the Wilson Language Training Fundations program, at Montague Consolidated and Glen Stewart Elementary Schools.
Following the three-year pilot, which was expanded across at least nine schools in 2020-21, the department concluded mandating teachers to phase in the Fundations program in K-3 classes Island-wide was appropriate.
As of this year, all kindergarten and Grade 1 students were taught to read using the program.
There was little communication with the public concerning the pilot and change occurring behind the scenes in the Department of Education through an ad hoc process.
“We can work to keep the public updated in a more deliberate way,” Dr Hubley-Little said.
Once the curriculum is revised, the change will be made public.
The program costs between $120,000 to $150,000 plus implementation costs such as coaching for teachers.
Dr Hubley-Little suggested three coaching sessions per teacher implementing the program at about $250 a day multiplied by about 60 teachers would be a rough estimate. This would add up to an additional $45,000.
The report also stated there is a strong link between poor literacy skills and poverty, joblessness and crime.
A one per cent increase in adult literacy would create an annual economic benefit of approximately $67 billion in Gross Domestic Product for Canada, according to the Canadian Children’s Literacy Foundation.
Due to the low number of participants in the initial pilot an evaluation report is not available to the public.
In the spring of 2025 an evaluation of the full program is expected to be released.
Home and School representatives from Miscouche Consolidated and Three Oaks Senior High support replacing outdated teaching methods in regards to reading.
“Students who struggle to read, struggle the whole way through school in all subjects. It affects their confidence and their ability to navigate life in general,” said Tammy Norden, former Three Oaks Home and School representative.
The most recent 2019 PEI Literacy Assessment of Island Grade 3 students recorded that more than a quarter (26 per cent) were having difficulty reading at grade level. Of the Grade 6 students assessed, 33 per cent were experiencing difficulties.
“The percentages show the struggle to read and comprehend worsens for Island students as they move through the PEI reading literacy program,” Ms Norden said. “This doesn’t have to be the case.”
The Miscouche Home and School partnered with Ms Norden, and Paul Bennett of Halifax, the founder of ResearchED, an organization with the mission to bridge the gap between research and practice in education, to discuss improving PEI’s reading curriculum and literacy outcomes.
The group drafted a resolution to put forward at the PEI Home and School Federation’s annual general meeting in April.
They requested the Public Schools Branch and the Department of Education implement evidence-based structured literacy teaching methods Island-wide. The resolution did not pass.
Ms Norden suggests the learning methods should be implemented in higher grades and offered to students who have missed the shift.
Wilson Language Training does offer Grades 4 to 12 curriculum programs called Just Words.
Dr Hubley-Little said the department is considering implementing this for Grade 4 students who started the Fundation program in Grade 1.
The department is unsure if a structured literacy program will be implemented as widely through Grades 5 to 12 or if students who started school before the pilot was introduced will be included.
The PEI Teacher’s Federation was not available for comment.