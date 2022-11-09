Something “bazaar” happened over this past weekend at the Tudor and Cashel community centre. No, that wasn’t a typo; the township’s recreation committee put on their Christmas Bazaar on Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a variety of vendors selling their wares for the upcoming holiday season. There was also free coffee, tea and chili on hand for attendees.
The Tudor and Cashel Christmas Bazaar, put on by the township’s recreation committee, was held on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the township’s community centre in Gilmour. Nancy Carrol, the clerk and treasurer, says she wasn’t involved in the organizing of the bazaar but the township welcomes those vendors that are participating
“[We also] appreciate the efforts of the recreation committee for organizing these community events,” she says.
Deb Woolley is the chair of the recreation committee and organized the event along with the rest of the committee. She’s been with the recreation committee for about 15 years and she’s also the chair of the library board. She said the Nov.5 bazaar was a little slow, but not too bad.
“It has been a long time since we’ve done one. It is great to see people get out into the community,” she says.
Woolley revealed the next event would be the township’s Christmas party on Dec. 10 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the community centre. She said that Santa and a couple of his elves may show up as well.
“We’ll buy presents for everybody. Everybody gets a present. I don’t care if you’re zero months old or 99 and a half years old. You’ll get something,” she says.
Pauline Johnson was there with her handmade wooden wares like coat racks, cutting boards and other wonderful wooden gift wares. She said the event needed more advertising beforehand as it was not as good as it could have been.
“I think we need a big sign and someone in a costume at the road to get them in. But we’re having a good time, and the people that have come through have been very nice and it gets us a day out,” she says.
Teresa Van Dyk was there with her hand-knitted gnomes and other knitted products, and confirmed it had been a little quiet.
“I think everybody is out hunting or gardening but it’s been steady. I’ve never done this before. This is new to me. But it’s been a great time just talking to all the vendors,” she says.
Frances Kitchen was at the bazaar from Kitchens Garden Fresh in Gilmour, which sells a variety of baked goods, jarred preserves and jarred sauces.
“It’s been slow, but that’s okay; my family can eat what’s left,” she says.
Leanne Golan, the CEO and head librarian of the Tudor and Cashel Library was there selling second-hand books from the library and Rebecca from Becky’s Bites in Eldorado was there, selling pierogies, butter tarts and quiches.
Woolley told Bancroft This Week that the Christmas Bazaar this year was put together fairly quickly.
“I’ve just been so busy with Halloween last weekend and Christmas this weekend and now I get a break,” she says. “But we’re thinking about them all year.”