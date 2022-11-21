The chairperson of the new Nanaimo Ladysmith Public Schools board of trustees is Greg Keller.
Keller was elected by acclamation at the inaugural board meeting on Nov. 8. Keller, entering a second term as trustee, chaired the business committee last term. Charlene McKay, who was chairperson in the last term, has been elected vice chairperson.
On the committee side, Trustee Tania Brzovic will chair the business committee, and Leanne Lee will serve as vice chairperson. Naomi Bailey and Chantelle Morvay will serve as chairperson and vice chairperson of the education committee, respectively. Trustees also elected Lee to provincial councillor of the British Columbia School Trustees Association. McKay will serve as alternate.