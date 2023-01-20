What does it look like to continue to live in a property owned by a company that you’ve taken to the Residential Tenancies Commission?
The saga of the tenants of 149 Langside versus their property managers Onyx has been well documented in the past few months. However, as the dust is beginning to settle Onyx is becoming more aware of how big a fight they’ve got on their hands. In the meantime, their tenants have been made to wait even longer before they can continue their appeal against the Residential Tenancies Branch and Onyx.
Rebecca Hume and Brendan Devlin are two of the residents that have been left with a sour taste in their mouths after their property managers Onyx brought forward above-guideline rent increases to their West Broadway building.
At the heart of the dispute, Onyx claims their rent increases have come due to upgrades they made to the building. However, the tenants say they were never consulted about these changes and would have ranked these renovations low on a scale of what upgrades they would have welcomed to the building.
“[Onyx is] usually quite good and diligent with telling us like, we're gonna be shoveling here, or there's gonna be a movie filming or whatever,” Devlin said. “But when it came to these hugely disruptive repairs it was just, we woke up one day at eight in the morning and people had power tools in our hallways.”
“It was a stark contrast between the way they're usually quite diligent, which to us indicated they know what they're doing.”
Hume, who has terminated their lease, feels as though Onyx has taken a stance on this dispute that sees their tenants as simply providing them revenue, rather than actual people. “I still don't believe that they actually care that this is my home,” said Hume.
“Because now [that Hume is moving out], they get to charge higher rent and get the next person in here while still raising rent exponentially… It's definitely not accessible, by any means.”
While Hume and Devlin are both skeptical that Onyx will have a change of heart on this dispute, they’re hopeful their two calls to action will be met. If Onyx were to drop the above-guideline rent increases and commit to consulting tenants before undertaking renovations that could create a rent increase, Devlin thinks Onyx can still fix the relationship between themselves and the Langside tenants. “I think that the ball is in their court,” he said.
In Hume’s opinion, the only way for Onyx to begin to regain the tenants’ trust is to drop the rent increase and find a way to reimburse tenants for the months they had to pay the increased rent. “[Onyx should] calculate how much each tenant paid in the rent increase since it went up, and invest that money into each suite in a way that the tenant would like,” Hume said.
“Hey, you suddenly have a thousand dollars to do whatever you want in the suite. How would you like to make this place a better home for you? What is there to be done in your apartment that would better suit your needs?”
“[This approach] isn't radical, revolutionary s–t. This is normal, everyday humanity, decency - treating people like f—ing people.”
According to Devlin, roughly a third of the building has moved out since the above-guideline rent increase. He assumes the increase was a major factor in those decisions to move out - something he’s had to consider for himself. “A third of a building doesn't spontaneously decide to move out,” he said.
“That doesn't really happen very commonly. When you're in the midst of a double digit rent increase, [it] for sure shapes the way that I look at my future here.”
In Hume’s future, they don’t regret their involvement in this community organizing at all, however they do now have a small fear that their future of applying for rental units may have become harder. “I just hope new landlords [I apply to] don’t Google me,” Hume said.
“Because if they do, they’ll get lots of results on all this speaking out I’ve done recently on this topic that’ll maybe make them think twice about [accepting my application].”
Both Hume and Devlin have been extremely grateful for the support they’ve gotten from the West Broadway community and the West Broadway Tenants Committee. “I don't think we would be in this position at all right now without the support of our community,” Hume said.
“It really showed at the hearing… it really mattered that we showed up with a delegation of people and were able to at least show the commissioner that there's a community of people who care about us, and care about this in our community.”
“Our story illustrates that hard work and organization works,” says Devlin. “Those relationships we made through community give us tangible power.”
The Langside tenants’ next hearing date for their appeal to the Residential Tenancies Commission is March 15th.