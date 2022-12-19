Chatham-Kent council has unanimously voted to move forward with plans to create several outdoor ice rinks in public parks.
In a 16-0 vote, council voted to approve a report recommending neighbourhood-managed outdoor ice rinks be installed across the municipality. The program will allow volunteers to assemble an outdoor ice rink in their local park after getting the appropriate approvals through an application process.
According to Ian Clark, Manager of Parks and Recreation for the municipality, volunteer groups would be trained to ensure they’re making and maintaining the ice surface safely. He added they would be responsible for rink construction and maintenance, daily inspections, and reporting incidents.
Clark said the volunteer model would help with that unpredictability as they could decide not to maintain the rinks if the weather isn’t cooperative.
“Dedicating that type of municipal resources would likely dramatically limit us to maybe one location, and so we thought this model would permit the development of multiple parks across Chatham-Kent, where there might be demand,” he said.
Volunteer-managed outdoor ice rinks have previously operated at Chatham’s London Drive Park and Mitchell’s Bay Park.
The municipality said local groups would be formed only if parks were available near their homes and water was available.
The Neighbourhood-Managed Outdoor Ice Rinks program will have broad location criteria, such as safety and access requirements, to encourage them in various parks throughout Chatham-Kent.
The end goal is to have at least six outdoor skating rinks.
Administration estimates to implement six rinks in the municipality, would cost about $38,000 for training, maintenance, and signage. Council will discuss a base budget increase of $37,747 that administration is recommending to be referred to the 2024 budget process next year.
Clark said while Chatham-Kent already has 10 arenas for indoor skating, the public has been moving toward more outdoor activities since the pandemic hit. However, he highlighted in southwestern Ontario, weather can be a challenge with outdoor rinks.
“Last year, we actually had a great outdoor skating season, but then there are many winters where we have that dreaded freeze-and-thaw cycle that would demand far more labour-intensive effort to ensure skating rink surface remains skateable,” he said.
The next step includes approaching potential community partners to discuss funding opportunities. Municipal staff will return to council with an information report with recommendations on associated costs and potential locations.
Clark said he is hoping for some rinks to be available next winter.