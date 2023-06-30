NORTH PERTH – At the June 19 meeting, North Perth Clerk Lindsay Cline made a presentation to council surrounding the municipality’s sign bylaw.
“North Perth’s Sign Bylaw was adopted in 2011 and is a set of regulations governing signs within the municipality. The purpose of this by-law is to ensure that signs are appropriate in their size, number and location, are compatible with their surroundings, enhance the aesthetic qualities and visual character of the municipality, and do not create distractions or safety hazards for pedestrians and motorists,” explained Cline in her report.
There are a wide range of sign types that are regulated currently through the bylaw. These include real estate signs, advertising properties for sale, rent or lease. The current bylaw regulates real estate signs located on the property that is for sale, rent or lease, but the bylaw is “silent” on directional signs placed on streets advertising properties that are for sale or sold, as well as open houses.
“By-law enforcement staff have received concerns and complaints from representatives working in the real estate industry regarding the lack of clarity around regulations related to real estate directional signs and that these signs are cluttering boulevards and are causing negative aesthetic qualities and safety hazards within the municipality,” explained the report.
Therefore, staff drafted an amendment to the sign bylaw to address these concerns. The amendment proposed the following regulations: Defining “open house directional sign” as a temporary portable sign intended to direct the public to an open house for a residence that is for sale or lease; a maximum of three open house directional signs shall be permitted per open house; open house directional signs shall be placed only during the day of the open house and removed when the open house has concluded; for sale, rent or lease signs shall be removed within 30 days after the property is no longer for sale, rent or lease or within 30 days after the property is advertised as sold, whichever occurs first; and directional signs located on the road right-of-way advertising properties for sale, rent or lease or properties that have been sold are not permitted.
“Staff are of the opinion that limiting real estate directional signs to those advertising open houses and not properties for sale, rent or lease or properties that have been sold is warranted. Anecdotally, websites, apps and other technology are the most common methods to advertise and locate properties for sale and rent, rather than physical signage,” expressed the report.
Further, the manager of development and protective services was consulted in drafting the bylaw amendment and met with representatives from two local real estate firms to discuss these proposed changes. The bylaw amendment was passed at the June 19 meeting and therefore staff will communicate these changes with the other real estate firms who conduct their business in North Perth.