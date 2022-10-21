THUNDER BAY, ONT. — It’s Small Business Week in Thunder Bay and business initiatives are being recognized in the North with federal funding, forums, trade shows and job expos.
More than $8.1 million is being given to support 15 small businesses and create jobs across Northern Ontario thanks to the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, also known as FedNor, that was announced Tuesday.
The Nishnawbe Aski Development Fund, a non-profit Aboriginal Financial Institution that supports Indigenous business and economic development in Northern Ontario, hosted a free two-day workshop for Indigenous women in business on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Valhalla Inn.
The Northwestern Ontario Innovation Centre was kept busy hosting the Meet the Funders event on Tuesday evening. The event featured representatives from 11 organizations including the provincial and federal government, who were to share information on how to acquire their initiatives for small businesses.
On Wednesday, the centre was to accommodate the Thunder Bay Chamber of Commerce October After Business series that resumed last month after a hiatus from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event was to be hosted by the Community Economic Development Commission and feature opportunities for interaction and conversations between small business operators.
“It’s great to be back in person,” said Ryan Moore, a development officer with the economic development commission. “We were looking at how we could participate and we thought this month, the After Business session would land in small business week, so it made sense for us to support small businesses by supporting the chamber in their event, and that’s how a lot of business gets done in Thunder Bay, these networking opportunities, meeting people, being at booths. It was a great fit for us.”
Moore says the economic development commission frequently partners with the chamber and the innovation centre and called the partnership a trifecta that accomplishes achievements for the local business sector.
“In Thunder Bay, we do a lot of our business via person-to-person networking,” he said. “Oftentimes, people don’t want to do business with a business. They want to do business with a person and the best way to do that is to meet these people at these kinds of events. This is where you start these relationships and you continue to build these relationships at these kinds of events.”
The Chamber’s After Business sessions are cycled around different locations throughout the year to showcase different businesses and allow interaction between the chamber members and new and existing entrepreneurs.