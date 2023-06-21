Kaitlyn Stoddart and her family moved to Dutton three years ago, right before the pandemic turned their new Elgin County community into a "ghost town," she recalls.
Like others in the rural town southwest of St. Thomas, the mother of two and her husband love to shop locally, especially now that most pre-pandemic activities have resumed.
The only problem? The nearest farmers markets are 20 to 30 minutes from their home, either in St. Thomas or Ridgetown, Stoddart said.
"And with two young kids, it's tough to pack that up in a short timeframe on a Saturday."
But with that challenge, Stoddart saw an opportunity to create a space for families like hers to connect – or, as she puts it, "an excuse for people to get out of the house."
"We wanted to bring local shopping, local farms, close for everybody in our community to be able to shop," she said.
Stoddart will launch Dutton's new artisan and farmers market inside the community centre at 1 Scotland Rd. on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the first of five markets throughout the summer.
"It's a way for everybody to meet new people while being able to support local businesses and fill their fridges," she said.
Powered by a three-person committee and several high school volunteers, the free market will house roughly 15 returning and rotating vendors each Saturday. Patrons can grab a coffee and baked goods on site before taking home products, including strawberries, frozen lamb, maple syrup, jams and salsa, to name a few.
At the other end of the spectrum are handmade items, such as candles, soaps, and woodworking. "Anything in our market is either made, produced, or grown by the business owners," Stoddart said.
On top of hosting a farm-themed craft table for kids, organizers will highlight one or two entrepreneurs under 18 at each market as part of a broader effort to promote entrepreneurship among youth.
For Stoddart, starting her own business wasn't anything unique – the mother of two said she comes from a family of entrepreneurs. It was only through speaking with other business owners that she realized it was often a "big deal" for people to ditch their jobs and pursue their passion.
"I want to make it so that kids get a chance to experience (entrepreneurship), and that be a normal pathway they can choose as they get older," said Stoddart, who sells handmade organic soy candles through her business Delightfully Pure Candles.
Jessica Statham, who raises sheep and lamb on seven hectares of pasture in West Lorne, said that such a market would bridge a gap between producers and buyers in the western part of Elgin County.
"You can feed your family on what is produced in Elgin County and even in West Elgin," she said, listing off the kinds of growers. "You can get everything you need to feed your family within our communities, so why not celebrate that, tell people that and show people that?"
Statham and her husband plan to participate in two upcoming markets while also planning a few of their own later this summer.
"We have the Dutton night market once a year. But having a more frequent opportunity to be able to purchase what our neighbours are growing and producing is great for this community," she said.
IF YOU GO:
What: The Dutton Artisan and Farmers Market
When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays, June 24, July 8 and 22, and Aug. 5 and 19.
Where: Dutton community centre at 1 Scotland Rd.
To learn more and become a vendor or volunteer, email duttonartisanfarmersmarket@outlook.com or visit the Instagram page, @duttonartisanfarmersmarket.