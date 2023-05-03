On May 2 at 1:33 p.m. Mayor Raymond Bélanger declared a state of local emergency for Mattawa due to the flooding within the town.
The town described the flooding as “minor” at that time, but water levels are expected to continue to rise until they reach a peak of about 154.6 meters, which is a rise of 45 to 50 centimeters compared to May 1 at 8 a.m.
Avoid Mattawan Street, the town warns, as heavy equipment will begin operations to berm the water from Mattawan Street.
Sandbagging is taking place behind the Mike Rodden Arena.
The town’s Municipal Emergency Control Group spent most of yesterday in a meeting, and Mayor Bélanger said the group will meet again this morning.
