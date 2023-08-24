Do you know someone who’s made a difference in Drayton Valley? The deadline to nominate someone to be recognized at the 2023 Mayor’s Gala and Community Recognition Awards Night is the end of the month.
This year’s Gala will be held on October 12 at the MacKenzie Conference Centre. Like past years, all of the previous mayors of Drayton Valley will be invited, along with the families of those who are receiving awards.
Mayor Nancy Dodds says that this year, they decided to add some new categories to the nominations list. Dodds says she sent the list out to the council and asked them all if there were other categories they felt should be included.
“I think that since the recent wildfire and everything that’s happened we wanted to include something for emergency services,” she says. “And of course with the crisis in health care we wanted to be celebrating the healthcare members of our community.”
Also added was a nomination category for education and teachers. Dodds says there is no age limit for submitting nominations, so students are more than welcome to nominate a favourite teacher.
“We want to celebrate and recognize everyone in the community who stands out, goes above and beyond, and who has really dedicated themselves to the community,” says Dodds.
Councillor Tom McGee says the Mayor’s Gala was originally created to celebrate bringing the community together and also to remember previous mayors. Previous mayors that have been invited this year include Michael Doerkson, Glenn McLean, Moe Hamdon, and Diana McQueen.
“It’s a fun night to honour and recognize people in our community,” says Dodds.
Anyone looking to nominate someone from the community can visit www.draytonvalley.ca for the nomination forms.