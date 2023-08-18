One of the reasons for the CBS Soccer Association’s great success this season has been its phenomenal coaches and staff, said the association’s general manager, Darrin Bent.
“The Strikers Soccer Club is an incredible one,” said Bent. “We have incredible coaches at all levels helping these young people along and we’re very proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish this past year.”
During the Challenge Cup championships hosted by CBS this past weekend, CBS Senior Men’s coach Ryan Caines was awarded the honour of being named Coach of the Year for the Challenge Cup League.
“He is absolutely a great coach, who works well with the players,” said Bent. “Ryan mentors all of our competitive players throughout the league in CBS and is an amazing contributor and we’re very proud that he’s associated with our club.”
Bent also acknowledged the Association’s other technical lead, Erick Mathiasen. He doesn’t coach in the Challenge Cup League, said Bent, but he was responsible for helping CBS’s U15 Girls team win the Provincial Championships, securing them a place at the National Championships in Ontario this year.
“This is the type of technical leadership that Conception Bay South Soccer Association has,” said Bent. “Top people doing great things with our players and our teams.”
The Association is also fortunate to have a wonderful crew of staff members, he added.
“The staff are exceptional,” said Bent. “Most all of them have come through our soccer system. They know the game inside and out and are very pleased to be able to give their expertise back to the younger players so they can come along and enjoy the sport and get as much out of the sport as they want.”