The community has gathered 287 boxes of Christmas gifts for people in Ukraine.
St. Catherine Catholic School teacher Bilyana Coburn spearheaded the campaign to collect gift boxes for the people of Novyi Yarychiv, Ukraine.
“The project was a huge success,” said Coburn.
A significant contribution to the project came from Beaverlodge’s St. Mary Catholic School, which donated 100 boxes to the campaign.
Coburn said after gaining some media attention at the beginning of the campaign, people began coming to the school to pick up boxes to fill with items for children, adults, and the elderly.
“I'm just so grateful to the Grande Prairie community and Beaverlodge because I didn't expect it to be this big, and I didn’t expect people to really put so much thought into donating.”
Her students at St. Catherine even donated portions of their Halloween candy to contribute, along with parents helping fill shoe boxes with needed items like flashlights and warm clothing.
In Beaverlodge, some of the classes of students collected money and went shopping locally to buy items for their gift boxes, said Dana Heidemann, St. Mary Catholic School principal.
She said students know of the suffering of the people in Ukraine and wanted to bring joy to them this Christmas.
“I think it's a great opportunity that we have to teach kids about taking care of others and spreading Christmas joy,” said Heidemann.
Coburn spent her weekend adding extra donated items to boxes, like candy, toys, hairbrushes, and hygiene items.
She notes one box had “from one old man to another” written on it in Ukraine; the box was filled with shaving supplies. She said boxes with personal touches make a difference to those receiving them.
Coburn said when she started the campaign, she expected approximately 100 boxes but her goal was well surpassed. They will also send donated winter clothing and a box for teachers filled with teaching supplies, decorations and coffee.
A community member, who wished not to be named, will be transporting all the boxes to Edmonton and paying for a large portion of the transportation costs to Ukraine, said Coburn.
As the war continues in Ukraine, its people face a high inflation rate of around 80 per cent, so the gift boxes go much further than just sending money, explained Coburn.
The Christmas gift box campaign is Coburn’s second campaign to send needed items to Ukraine; she also successfully sent items at Easter.
Letters from Ukrainians after the Easter campaign expressed the people’s gratitude and how much they enjoyed receiving items from Canada.
Coburn reached out to city council on Oct. 17 to see how to connect with the city to grow the campaign, but the response from city administration was too slow for the Christmas campaign.
She is hopeful that the city can help grow the campaign when it returns for Easter in the new year.