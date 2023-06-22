The executive committee for the 2023 Ride for Kids, Tom Reeves, Heather McCaig, Ivan Reimer and Len Lloyd, put together a successful day on June 17, raising more than $41,000 for the Ulmer family to help pay for Abbi Ulmer’s treatments for complex regional pain syndrome.
The ride completed with a party atmosphere at DayzOff Pub in the evening and Abbi joined online with her grandparents in the background. She could only be projected onto one large screen and all those in the packed pub gathered around so Abbi could see those supporting her.
“We are getting emotional over here in this corner,” said McCaig. “Abbi, we had well over 100 bikes out today to support you. The people that are in the pub tonight are here to support you, they’ve been doing silent auction items, door prizes, they have bid on things, they’ve done a poker run. We are getting lots of support to help your family.”
As public speaking makes her nervous, Abbi read from notes she’d typed out.
“I like to be seen as someone who is constantly positive. I’m only human and I can honestly say that the last year has been the worst year of my life. If I had to express how I felt about this last year, with everything that has happened, I would say something like miserable.
“All I can say is right now I feel blessed. Blessed that so many people have come together for me, not just today, but every day you have supported me on my journey.”
Abbi went on to say she finds it hard to ask for help and is grateful that everyone has made her feel deserving and important.
“This is the third year of this fundraiser,” she said to McCaig and Reimer. “You have dedicated so much time out of your lives to make it run as smooth and successful as possible.”
A special presentation was made by Tammie Yankee, who made a leather vest for Abbi with several patches on it, including the Ride for Kids one.
“I think I can say on behalf of everyone,” said McCaig, “that you are an inspiration to all of us and I don’t know how every time we see you that you are smiling. You keep fighting the good fight and we will be here behind you.”
Abbi’s mom Rachele was at the pub and stated to the News, “We are overwhelmed with all the support. It feels amazing and how don’t know how to describe it. The Ride for Kids community, Ivan, Heather, Lenny and Tom, put on an amazing event and we are thankful not only for the event but for new friends as well.”