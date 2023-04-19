Golden Lake -- A community meeting of the Renfrew County Affordable Housing Alliance at the Golden Lake Community Hall brought an attentive audience of almost three dozen municipal staff and elected officials, concerned citizens, housing professionals and builders to hear speaker Ed Peterson of the Tiny Towns Association or TTA.
A not-for-profit organization, the TTA is working to establish ways tiny homes can integrate into society, not to disrupt traditional forms of housing but to support them.
As part of their mandate to provide support for diverse affordable models of co-operative housing development in partnership with municipalities who are looking ‘outside the box’ for creative and innovative housing solutions, they are available to assist groups in accessing funding and developing applications. The meeting was organized by Cameron Montgomery, Special Projects Co-ordinator for North Algona Wilberforce, and Ish Theilheimer, founder of the Affordable Housing Alliance of Renfrew County which has representatives from six local municipalities.
The shortage of housing has seen a response from the federal government through its Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF), a $4 billion initiative providing funding for local governments to fast track the creation of 100,000 new homes across Canada. These dollars will also enable rural municipalities to explore innovative ways of increasing affordable housing. (Affordable housing is often misunderstood as government subsidized ‘welfare’ housing but is in fact all housing which costs no more than 30 percent of the residents income. Housing costs in proportion to income reduces poverty, food insecurity, mental health issues and a host of other social ills.)
Mr. Peterson outlined a number of options that are being explored nationally under the umbrella of the TTA including the concept of ‘pocket neighbourhoods’ which encourage small areas of multi-units to fit into existing neighbourhoods. In this concept, the community can increase housing density without radically changing the infrastructure. Existing by-laws and permits can be adjusted on a case by case basis according to each municipality. When land previously zoned for only a single family dwelling is converted into a tiny home community it becomes the fastest most economical way to address the need for affordable housing in towns and villages. Unlike the tiny homes on wheels, these pocket neighbourhoods can contain up to eight permanent small houses of up to 350 square feet each.
To find sites for such housing, municipalities are encouraged to look at unused or underdeveloped sites which are currently serviced by water and sewage such as schools or churches no longer in use. Because a simple change in the municipal zoning can increase housing density on former single family sites, smaller locations become feasible multi-residential housing.
Converting such a site into a land trust and a not-for-profit entity which owns and administers the homes, ensures that the rental and ownership costs remain affordable. Taxes and fees continue to be levied to the one central entity which administers the tiny community, and the residents pay a monthly fee which covers the rental fee, property taxes, maintenance costs and other fixed expenses.
Figures cited were in the $700 per month range for a single rented home. If the community includes ownership options, residents have ownership of their property but are bound to resell to the co-operative at a pre-determined price if they leave. This ensures that this stream of housing supply remains affordable and not buffeted by market forces such as the recent surge in home prices.
Mr. Peterson pointed out that creating ‘pocket neighbourhoods’ with shared common areas helps lower living costs as smaller homes could share amenities such as gardens, playgrounds, storage areas, recreational and social spaces. They are easier and less expensive to heat, to build, to maintain and to insure. The emphasis on community and neighbourly living provides a sense of belonging which has a positive impact on health and emotional well-being especially for seniors, singles, and young families where a parent may feel isolated raising children. Sharing expenses such as snow removal or a community garden are environmentally efficient.
Larger developments of ‘tiny’ homes can cluster around a central hub which houses additional services such as a larger commercial kitchen, laundry, ‘work from home’ business centre, or an exercise centre with shared equipment. When a tiny home community is planned for a site, the infrastructure is built at once and homes can be added as required. In this era of labour shortage, there are only a few developers equipped to build high density housing but many builders, including some do-it-your-selfers are capable of building tiny homes.
One builder suggested the homes could be built on site in a central workshop using many of the techniques of modular building, with the workshop then being converted to the main community hub after the homes are sited. With zoning of rural lots as 2.5 acres, this becomes a very viable option with water and sewage being provided by a central well and septic. Improvements in septic and waste systems, the use of rainwater collection methods and alternative heating options make even rural ‘pocket neighbourhoods’ viable. Encouraging rural landowners to ‘donate’ unused land for tax credits is one method of accessing land.
Mr. Theilheimer was pleased with the outcome of the meeting which saw spirited and innovative discussion among several participants.
“Considering that our affordable housing alliance only came together 11 months ago, I think we have a lot to be proud of,” he said. “We are going forward with plans and actions on a number of fronts. It’s not stuff that happens quickly, but we are going in the right direction.”