The Village of Sundridge is reintroducing its volunteer awards. The awards are back three years after being sidelined by COVID.
The awards started in 2016 and recognized the efforts of seniors and students who helped make Sundridge a better community.
In 2019, the last year they were held before COVID struck, the awards were expanded to include an adult category and community engagement category.
Over the years the municipality created both plaques and trophies that stay at the town hall and have the names of the winning individuals or groups added to the hardware. In addition, each winning recipient receives a smaller award they keep.
Councillor Fraser Williamson introduced the motion at council to bring back the volunteer awards. Williamson noted that pre-COVID, one of the awards recipients, was a young person who was featured on television for his community work.
Council has agreed to recognize volunteer efforts in four categories. The categories are senior, youth, community group and volunteer in general.
The awards will be handed out June 17th at the annual opening of the local splash pad at Lion's Park.
Nominations have to be submitted to the town hall by May 24th. What's still to be determined is if nominations will be accepted online, in person at the municipal office or by both methods.
Rocco Frangione is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the North Bay Nugget. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.