Sussex is working to try and get input for its next municipal plan, with an update for the newly amalgamated municipality.
As part of local governance reform, the town needs a new plan to combine the old plans for the town of Sussex and the former village of Sussex Corner.
The town held consultations in August as it looks to develop a "viable path and vision of what our new community's going to look like for the next 10 years," town CAO Scott Hatcher said two weeks ago.
He called the turnout "a bit disappointing," saying there's been about 13 people who turned out at the four sessions on Aug. 23 and 24 with nobody at the last session, which was "a long two hours," he said.
"We want people to get involved, we want their ideas," Hatcher said. "It's their community, it's their vision, and to get it right, to have as much public input that we can have from the residents that are impacted the most is a good way to develop a new plan."
He said in August, town staff as well as representatives of Hampton and Grand Bay-Westfield met with consultants to plan how to tackle land use planning, with "a plan of who's going first and who's going last." The last 10-year plan for the town was finished December 2021, while the former village area's plan was "vintage," Hatcher said, first finished in 2008 and consolidated in 2014.
"It was old, it's tired," Hatcher said "We're going through this amendment process to consolidate the rural plan, the town's municipal plan, the two zoning bylaws and most importantly to place the land-use planning in those small areas ... that have no plan or zoning statement."
The plan review is expected to be done by the end of December, with a survey still available online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/2MH7NGN.
"The rubber will hit the road ... when we present the plan and the map that's associated with the plan," Hatcher said.