The OPP want to remind people to be extra careful on the ice in the Rainy River district due to unique combination of a mild start to winter season and heavy snowfall.
Provincial Const. Guy Beaudry from the Rainy River District Detachment of the OPP, said snowmobilers and people who ice fish need to be aware of the conditions.
“We’ve had numerous persons tell us the ice is not very thick in some spots, [and] with the heavy snow in the area, has caused water to rise up, causing slush, making the conditions not very ideal,” Beaudry said.
“The officers are receiving a lot of reports of slush on the lakes, and we were just basically telling [people] just to be cautious,” he said. “If they do go out, let family members [or friends] know, where and when they are going and when they are expected back.”
Beaudry said ice is never 100 percent safe.
“So we’re asking people to talk to people in the area, talk to people who are actually on the ice fishing,” he said. “They would know the conditions of the ice surface.”
Beaudry said the slush will freeze up and cause more of the ice to get thick when it gets really cold, so people need to be cautious. “Hopefully, [that way] everyone has a happy winter.”
He added there are no reports of anyone going through the ice, but people should prepare for the weather and pay attention to the conditions.
The OPP said people should invest in a proper floatation suit, keep their machine well maintained, and have the basic survival equipment on them.
It recommends people using the ice take a look at tips on ice safety from the Canadian Red Cross.