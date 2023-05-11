The month of May is here, which means it’s time to start looking for the perfect Mother’s Day gift.
Primrose United Church will be hosting a Mother’s Day community market, called Mom’s the Word, on May 13 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Primrose Elementary School.
“It’s a very happy, uplifting event because it’s that time of year where we’ve come out of winter and nobody’s had any flowers. Everyone is upbeat to get something for Mom and for their own gardens,” said Gail Brown, an organizer for the event. “It’s a chance in the year that we can come together to offer something for the community and bring people together.”
In previous years, Primrose United Church has limited the Mother’s Day event to a plant and bake sale at the church, but this year they’ve expanded it to include a community vendors market.
“This year, we wanted to reach out in the community to include other community groups and non-profits with the idea that they can do their fundraising at our event, and everybody can benefit from it,” said Brown.
The community market will feature a number of different local vendors, including food, beauty and arts and crafts such as woodworking and quilting.
The event will also have fun, family-friendly activities such as the kid’s craft table, the special shopping area for Mother’s Day gifts and a photo wall for family pictures.
“It’s an exciting way to bring different areas of the community together and family-wise, it’s great to see the different family generations come out.”
Primrose United Church will once again hold its pre-order flowers and plants sale, which will be available for pickup at the community market.
The sale consists of a huge range of garden items, from mega planters and wind boxes to hanging planters, smaller plants, and select vegetables. The sale will also have a variety of flower types, colours and greenery.
“I think everyone just likes to pick something for their garden that is going to be bright and cheery for this time of year,” said Brown.
Pre-orders are due by May 7 and can be done via email to primroseuc@gmail.com or by calling 519-925-2397.