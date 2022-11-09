MORRISBURG – Six goals in the first period put the Morrisburg Jr. Lions in the drivers seat of their October 5 game against the visiting Westport Rideaus, and they did not look back. The Lions defeated the Rideaus 9-5.
The win is the first for the team since a change on the bench saw the Lions head coach and first assistant coach depart the organization.
Keon Troccolli-Riok’s power play goal three minutes into the game started the Lions rolling. A six minute run of goals by the team late in the first period saw the Lions up 6-0 after 20 minutes of play. Troccolli-Riok polished off his hat trick in the period, Hayden Wellstead (two goals), and Joshua Broad each scored in the period.
Westport took two goals back early in the second period. Connor Manderson, who played for the Rideaus Jr. B organization last season, restored the Lions four goal lead with his power play goal at the 12 minute mark in the period. Late in the period, the Rideaus added two more goals to try to get back into the game. The score was 7-4 heading into the third period.
Morrisburg defenceman Rylan Iwachniuk scored twice in the third period to add some additional insurance in the high scoring game. First was a power play goal five minutes into the period, followed by an even-strength goal at the half way mark.
Westport added one goal back on its power play with less than nine minutes remaining in the game.
Morrisburg had its best scoring result so far this season, scoring nine times and sending 58 shots on goal. Goalie Austin Lebano picked up his second win of the season between the sticks for Morrisburg.
The Lions improved to a record of three wins, six losses, and one overtime loss for seven points. Morrisburg moved back into seventh place in the league standings, but remain seven points behind the Vankleek Hill Cougars for sixth place.