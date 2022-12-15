When most people think of birds at Christmas, they may think of a turkey roasting to golden perfection in the oven, or perhaps the merry red cardinal perched upon a branch on this month’s Canada Post stamp.
But for the Westman Naturalists, Christmas is for the birds — the 42nd annual Brandon Christmas Bird Count, to be precise.
Westman Naturalists, an organization made up of nature lovers throughout Brandon and the surrounding area, will host the annual event on Dec. 18. It’s a tradition that began in 1900 as a non-violent alternative to Christmas Day bird shoots, said Carson Rogers, a member of Westman Naturalists.
“Ever since then, it’s evolved into this really big citizen science project. All across North America, and a few other countries … people will go out and count as many birds as they can on that day.”
According to Birds Canada, a national organization dedicated to bird conservation, people in more than 2,000 locations throughout the Western Hemisphere participate in a Christmas bird count every year. The information collected by volunteer participants forms one of the world’s largest sets of wildlife data survey. The results are used by conservation biologists, environmental planners and naturalists to assess the population trends and distribution of birds, Birds Canada’s website says.
Although it’s Westman Naturalists’ biggest event of the year, Rogers said it’s incredibly beginner-friendly, and that anyone with even a passing interest in birds, no matter their age, can take part.
“There’s lots of different people [who take part]. There’s the hardcore birders who look forward to this, but then there’s also people who just have an interest in birds and they watch their feeder for the day.”
Westman Naturalists is organizing two counts this year, one in Brandon and one in Rivers, located 41 kilometres northwest of the Wheat City. Birds Canada’s website also lists several counts happening throughout Westman.
Anyone who is interested in taking part in the Brandon or Rivers count can send an email to westman.naturalists@gmail.com.
“You don’t need to be a crazy bird person to take part,” Rogers said. “We really welcome anyone.”
Highlights of last year’s Christmas count in Brandon included sightings of four bald eagles, three great horned owls, eight snowy owls and 59 blue jays.
The Sun contacted Birds Canada for an interview but did not hear back by press time.