The province is promising to rescind Bill 28, the Keeping Students in Class Act, and with that action, the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) has confirmed protests will end and members will be back to work on November 8.
All schools within the Near North District School Board (NNDSB) will open tomorrow, and regular transportation will be in place, the board explained.
The schools within the Nipissing Parry Sound Catholic District School Board will also reopen.
“CUPE remains in a position to strike with the five-day notice period,” the NNDSB noted, as “is still required per the Labour Relations Act Ontario.”
Community use of schools will resume on Wednesday, November 9, thereby “giving custodians a day to prepare facilities,” the board stated.
“CUPE has agreed to withdraw their strike action and come back to the negotiating table,” noted Stephen Lecce, the Minister of Education. “In return, at the earliest opportunity, we will revoke Bill 28 in its entirety and be at the table so that kids can return to the classroom after two difficult years.”
“As we have always said and called for,” Lecce said, “kids need to be back in the classroom, where they belong.”
David Briggs is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of BayToday, a publication of Village Media. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.