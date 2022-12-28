The Town of Gananoque recently discussed its 2023 budget.
The 2023 draft municipal budget includes a three-per-cent tax levy increase over the 2022 levy; the 2023 Police Services Board operating budget includes a 2.85-per-cent levy increase. The 2023 total consolidated operating expenses are $22,010,668, and the 2023 total consolidated operating revenues are $12,508,824.
For the 2023 levy calculation - the 2023 draft base tax levy is $9,501,864 - the Roll Return has not yet been received to determine real growth; however, the estimate is $668,000. Staff are proposing that the real growth be allocated to capital; that the net base levy increase between municipal and police is 2.8 per cent, and that a transfer of $1,028,167 to reserves from base tax levy to fund capital projects (two-per-cent decrease over 2022 level of $1,047,911).
In terms of 2023 expected provincial funding, the Ontario Municipal Partnership Fund (OMPF), the annual transfer payment, is being reduced by $72,700 to $1,249,300. It was noted that in 2012 the OMPF was $2,109,800 but has steadily declined. In 2023 dollars, this $860,500 loss of provincial funding is equivalent to nine per cent of the tax levy.
In order to achieve a three-per-cent levy increase, budget reductions were proposed. This includes general reductions through all departments, additional revenues/user fees where possible, a draw from Winter Control Reserve to offset salt prices; reduction in encumbered taxes of $158,308, and the Public Works tree budget of $11,500 removed.
To combat the town’s infrastructure deficit, staff are recommending that 2023 Real Growth Taxation be dedicated to capital reserves as a partial solution (approximately $668,000 or 15 per cent of the current annual shortfall). And it was noted that council will have to decide to reduce assets, reduce service levels and/or increase taxes to achieve.
According to the staff report, the average Gananoque single-family dwelling, which was assessed at $196,408 in 2022, paid $2,658.84 in municipal taxes for the year.
Tax arrears at Oct. 31 were $1,640,130 (7.89 per cent at Dec. 31, 2021).
The average Gananoque household utility bill in 2022 is $119.68. Utility arrears at Oct. 31 were $389,026.43 or 17.4 per cent of year-to-date user consumption and capital fees.
