Members of local outdoor recreation clubs stepped forward this Christmas to support Valley Food Bank's annual turkey drive.
Three snowmobile clubs — the Woodstock Trailmakers Club 23, Northern Lights Trailblazers and the CFM Club 72 — and the River Valley ATV Club delivered a $1,000 cheque to Valley Food Bank executive director Monica Grant on Thursday, Nov. 24.
It proved a gift that keeps on giving. Within 24 hours, the donation has seen a 10-fold increase to $10,000 and counting.
By early Friday morning, Northern Light Trailblazers' executive member Zarla Gorton reported former New Brunswick Snowmobile Federation president Scott Ralson matched Thursday’s announced donation with a $1,000 donation.
Then the matching donations continued to roll. Woodstock ‘s Tarp-Rite matched Ralston’s donation, then Cover-Tech matched Tarp-Rite.
Hudson Jewellers followed with another $1,000, then CYV Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.
Lenehan McCain and Associates added another grand, followed by OK Tire, McLellan BrandSource Home Furnishings.
Donations Friday afternoon by J & T Powersports and Larsen Electric brought the total to $10,000.
Ralph McBride of the Woodstock Trailmakers said this marked the first time the clubs, as a group, raised money for the food bank's annual Christmas campaign.
He said the idea came to him on a morning commute to Fredericton while listening to Woodstock's Pure Country 104 radio host, Mark Nicholson, talk about the station's Charity Turkey Drive.
McBride said Nicholson's call for support for the fundraiser hit home. He said he reached out to fellow members at the Woodstock Trailmakers and the other clubs, and the outdoor sports enthusiasts responded.
McBride told Grant the clubs, and potentially others in the Upper Valley, hope to host a Valley Food Bank fundraising event sometime in 2023.
Joining McBride at the cheque presentation were newly elected River Valley ATV Club president Dwayne Atherton, Reid Culberson of the Northern Light Trailblazers and Troy Dow of CFM.
Grant gratefully accepted the donation, pointing out that the growing list of clients and rising food and other costs make for challenging times.
She said the client list for the Valley Food Bank, which serves an area from Nackawic to River de Chute, now tops 600 clients, with about six to 12 additional people showing up each week for support. She said the food bank regularly supports between 600 and 700 people.
Grant said this year's turkey drive is off to a slow start, with fewer turkeys and donations than in previous years. She said the cost of the bird continues to climb, as do all food projects added to the boxes it distributes regularly.
Grant said Valley Food Bank's clients now include working families, who not long ago would not believe they would need such help.
She said the high cost of food, fuel and shelter also means less cash for people to support charities, including the food bank.
In addition to food bank clients, Grant said the Valley Food Bank distributes food to 14 school breakfast and snack programs